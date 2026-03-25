Former Apple Daily building cordoned off as three related companies dissolved

Police on Wednesday cordoned off the former Apple Daily building in Tseung Kwan O, a day after three companies connected to the group were ordered to be dissolved.

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Officers were seen at the building on Chun Ying Street around 2pm, with multiple units from the Police Tactical Unit (PTU) deployed to the scene.

They were stationed at the building's three entrances, and a cordon line was erected. Plainclothes detectives were also observed entering the building and factory premises.

The Acting Chief Executive-in-Council yesterday (Mar 24) ordered the Registrar of Companies to strike the companies from the Companies Register, citing that Apple Daily was prosecuted with three charges of offences endangering national security.

The companies—Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited, and AD Internet Limited—have also become prohibited organizations, according to a government spokesperson.

"Safeguarding national security is of utmost importance," the spokesperson emphasized, noting that the court's written judgment pointed out that Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, as the majority shareholder, effectively controlled the companies and the editorial direction of Apple Daily.

The court noted that both before and after the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, Lai used the media platform to publish seditious articles and to call on foreign countries to impose sanctions, blockades, or other hostile actions against China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The spokesperson further reiterated that any person who engages in acts specified in the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance commits an offence.

This includes acting as an office-bearer or member of a prohibited organization, or giving aid of any kind to one, with penalties upon conviction of a maximum fine of HK$1 million and imprisonment for 14 years.