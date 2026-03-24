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NEWS

HK DSS schools to form dormitory committee ahead of Southeast Asia visit

NEWS
51 mins ago
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The Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) Schools Council will establish a new dormitory affairs committee to monitor student hostels at its member schools, following last year’s policy address outlining the admission of more non-local students.

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The move comes as a delegation prepares to travel to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok this Friday, to promote the curriculum of DSS schools.

Currently, only eight of the 48 schools under the DSS umbrella are equipped with their own dormitories.

Recognizing this limitation, the council has stated it is actively exploring collaborations between other member schools and commercial operators to provide school-supervised student accommodation.

Dion Chen, vice-chairman of the DSS Schools Council, acknowledged public concern over housing arrangements for non-local students and said the new committee aims to safeguard their welfare.

"The goal is to ensure that non-local students coming to Hong Kong have suitable dormitories to live in," Chen said.

He stressed that the committee will oversee the different arrangements available in the market to provide a standard of dormitory life that meets the council's requirements and public expectations.

Furthermore, Chen expressed support for potential government oversight in this sector, suggesting that a formal licensing system would be beneficial. 

He added that such regulation would help the public and parents more easily identify which dormitories are appropriate and officially accredited.

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