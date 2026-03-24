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NEWS

Man lured for massage, $58,000 gold chain stolen in Yau Ma Tei

NEWS
31 mins ago
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A 62-year-old man was lured to a flat for a massage and robbed of a gold chain worth HK$58,000 in Yau Ma Tei on Tuesday (Mar 24).

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Sources said the man was approached on the street by a woman offering massage services. After agreeing on a price, the pair went to a unit, where she allegedly stole the gold chain before fleeing.

The victim reported the theft at around 2pm at a unit on Temple Street. Officers arrived to find the suspect had fled, but she was later located on the building’s rooftop and arrested on suspicion of theft. The 39-year-old mainland Chinese woman was found to be holding a two-way permit.

The case has been taken over by the Yau Tsim district crime squad.

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