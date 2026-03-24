Cathay Pacific extends Dubai, Riyadh flight cancellations until May 31

Cathay Pacific announced on Tuesday that its passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh have been canceled up to and including May 31, amid the ongoing volatile situation in the Middle East.

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The airline stated today that affected travelers will be offered the flexibility to rebook, reroute, or cancel their tickets.

Services between Hong Kong and the Middle East were first suspended on February 28, with the suspension extended last Wednesday.

At the same time, the airline will operate three extra pairs of passenger flights for Paris and Zurich, respectively, to cater to a surge in market demand to Europe. It will also upgrade 13 existing pairs of London flights to provide additional seats in April.

“We continue to review our schedule and the potential deployment of additional capacity to provide more options for our customers,” the airline said.

Furthermore, it stated that it is monitoring the situation closely and that arrangements are being made based on the safety of *its customers and crew*.