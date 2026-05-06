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WORLD

US hotel bookings lag far behind expectations ahead of World Cup

WORLD
36 mins ago
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Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP "Kick ICE Out" signs are placed on an infaltable rat as SOFI stadium workers protest outside FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles Office calling for ICE to be banned from the World Cup on May 1, 2026.
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP "Kick ICE Out" signs are placed on an infaltable rat as SOFI stadium workers protest outside FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles Office calling for ICE to be banned from the World Cup on May 1, 2026.

US hotel reservations associated with the World Cup are falling far short of industry expectations, a business group said, with just over a month to go until football's flagship tournament.

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The American Hotel and Lodging Association surveyed its members in the 11 US metropolitan areas that will host FIFA World Cup matches, from New York to Los Angeles. Results were released on Monday.

Eighty percent of respondents reported hotel bookings were tracking below initial forecasts. And around 65 percent of the total respondents cited visa barriers and broader geopolitical concerns as issues suppressing demand.

"A range of factors have tempered early optimism, though forward indicators show there is still meaningful opportunity ahead," said AHLA President Rosanna Maietta.

"To fully realize that potential, the US and FIFA must ensure a welcoming and seamless experience for international travelers."

The United States is co-hosting the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, with the first match kicking off June 11 in Mexico City. The final will be played in New Jersey on July 19.

US President Donald Trump has frequently touted the country's host status for world football's centerpiece event, but he has also launched a wide-ranging crackdown on visas for visitors to the United States.

The Trump administration has assured FIFA that it will facilitate ticket holders with visas, but that every applicant will still face strict vetting.

Fan groups have also expressed concerns about high ticket prices and price gouging on the secondary market, and about transportation costs associated with attending matches.

Respondents to the AHLA survey, released as part of the organization's "FIFA World Cup 2026 Hotel Outlook," painted a grim picture for the industry.

In Kansas City, bookings were so far below expectations that they lagged below normal rates for June and July.

In Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle, many respondents described the tournament "as a 'non-event,'" the report said.

Hoteliers also reported that mass room bookings by FIFA, many of which have since been cancelled, had "created an artificial early demand signal."

"As hotels face a fragmented demand environment and ongoing uncertainty, many are recalibrating strategies or pausing investments in World Cup-specific activations, brand partnerships, and temporary renovations," the report said.

Responding to the report, FIFA said the room releases were conducted "in line with contractually agreed timelines" and called this "standard practice" for large-scale sports events.

FIFA "maintained consistent discussions with hotel stakeholders," a spokesperson told AFP, adding that global demand for this year's World Cup was "unprecedented, with more than five million tickets sold." 

AFP

UShotelbookingslagbehind expectationsWorld Cup

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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