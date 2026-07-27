Neuron Digital takes cutting-edge smart building tech to Thailand | Market Pulse | HKTDC

A Hong Kong Trade Development Council mission to Thailand has enabled Hong Kong smart building tech firm Neuron Digital to secure a strategic partnership that is now powering the deployment of its software at a major Bangkok medical center.
Tailored for Hong Kong’s IRES sector – companies in infrastructure and real estate services – the mission included meetings with government bodies, industry associations, and major developers, as well as visits to key urban development sites.
Originally incubated by engineering consultancy Arup before becoming independent in 2021, Neuron’s software harnesses sensors, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to improve building efficiency. Its solutions help digitalize building data, optimize operations, and predict maintenance needs.
The company’s technology is already used in more than 800 landmark buildings across Asia, including the International Finance Centre and One Taikoo Place.
According to Chief Commercial Officer Serena Pau, the March 2025 mission came at a critical time as the company accelerated its overseas expansion.
After initial forays into Singapore and Indonesia, the tech firm recognized that a successful overseas strategy would hinge on strong partnerships with local players. That opportunity emerged, when the HKTDC introduced Ms Pau to Jose Lai from Comnatz, a Thailand-based systems integrator with expertise in fire safety.
Ahead of the visit, the HKTDC Bangkok office had identified Comnatz as a strong potential partner and matched it with Neuron as a high priority. The meeting led to a reseller partnership, under which Comnatz provides on-site installation of systems powered by Neuron’s software.
One of their first projects involved deploying the technology at a Bangkok medical training center to cut emissions and improve space utilization.
Encouraged, Neuron joined HKTDC’s GreenBiz HK campaign in Bangkok in March. Focusing on the city’s expertise in green finance, green tech, and smart city solutions, the initiative helped Ms Pau deepen market relationships and generate additional projects and business opportunities.
Ms Pau believes Southeast Asia presents significant opportunities, as building owners increasingly seek technologies that enhance efficiency and asset value.
At the same time, she noted that language, cultural, and regulatory differences remain key challenges, which is where the HKTDC’s worldwide intelligence and business matching services prove invaluable.
“The IRES mission had an immediate business impact,” Ms Pau said, “helping Neuron not only to sell its software as a service, but also to lay an important foundation for its marketing footprint in Thailand.”