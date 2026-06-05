logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

HKICC set to sharpen cross-border dispute toolkit | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

On May 28, the Judiciary announced a plan to establish the Hong Kong International Commercial Court as a specialist division under the High Court to hear complex, high-value international, and cross-border commercial disputes. The move responds to the growing sophistication of cross-border commerce and adds another institutional pillar to Hong Kong’s standing as an international financial center and a dispute resolution hub.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the global market, arbitration remains popular for its confidentiality, procedural flexibility and party autonomy. Yet for high-stakes disputes involving multiple jurisdictions, multiple parties and extensive evidence, users also value a forum that offers authoritative, transparent determinations, and a structured appellate mechanism. The proposed International Commercial Court strengthens Hong Kong’s overall “litigation–arbitration–mediation” toolkit, enabling parties to choose processes more precisely based on the nature of the dispute, time and cost constraints, confidentiality needs, and enforcement strategy – rather than being forced into a one-size-fits-all route.

Importantly, the court should not be viewed as an “either-or” alternative to arbitration. Many cross-border contracts already adopt tiered dispute resolution clauses (starting with negotiation or mediation, then moving to arbitration or litigation). In that framework, Hong Kong’s advantage lies in predictable, workable interface among mechanisms: arbitration can address highly technical disputes or matters requiring confidentiality, while litigation can deliver authoritative outcomes with procedural safeguards where appropriate. Properly aligned, these mechanisms can reduce incentives for parallel proceedings and tactical delay, and can improve overall efficiency.

Within this ecosystem, AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre plays a practical role in translating institutional strengths into on-the-ground professional support. This includes assisting corporates and counsel in designing clearer dispute resolution clauses, selecting suitable procedures and arbitrator profiles, and advancing capacity-building and international engagement – so that more Asia–Africa and wider cross-regional commercial activity can rely on solutions in Hong Kong that are credible, usable, and enforceable. As the International Commercial Court develops specialist procedures, adopts technology and builds a body of decisions that enhances international visibility, Hong Kong’s arbitration platform should also benefit from a strengthened baseline of institutional trust – creating a mutually reinforcing cycle.

In an era of geopolitical complexity and supply-chain realignment, businesses need predictable rules and mechanisms that work in practice. If implemented with professionalism, efficiency and international orientation, the proposed International Commercial Court – together with Hong Kong’s established arbitration and mediation framework – can help convert “institutional trust” into a genuine safety net for regional commerce and investment.

Nick Chan is Director of Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Globalization reaches the bench | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
Umm Kulthum: lady of Arab song and the unfading star of the East | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
04-06-2026 03:55 HKT
An over-century-old HK tradition that endures in Cheung Chau | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
03-06-2026 01:47 HKT
Huawei’s new chip design framework steers past US curbs | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
02-06-2026 01:12 HKT
Liquid gold, coupled with some addictive Cantonese bites | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
02-06-2026 01:09 HKT
The anti-AI rebellion surfacing in America | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
01-06-2026 05:38 HKT
Strait of Hormuz: lifeline under strain as energy crisis deepens | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
01-06-2026 05:31 HKT
The National Flag Raising Ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
Witnessing history, transmission and continuity with the next generation | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong 
INSIGHTS
29-05-2026 05:46 HKT
How OpenAI evolved from Musk’s vision to Altman’s empire | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
28-05-2026 06:30 HKT
Omens of fear, wings of hope in Arab lore | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai 
INSIGHTS
28-05-2026 06:26 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.