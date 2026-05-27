Tencent links PayPal to WeChat Pay network, enabling US users to spend across China

US PayPal users can now make purchases across China using WeChat Pay's QR-code merchant network, Tencent Financial Technology said on Wednesday, adding the service will be rolled out to PayPal users in other markets in phases.
- Tencent's cross-border payment platform TenPay Global is now connected to PayPal World, Tencent Financial Technology vice president Daniel Hong said, according to a company social media post.
- The company is offering incentives to encourage the use of foreign bank cards linked to WeChat Pay, including temporary fee waivers through 2026.
- It will also expand language support and on-the-ground assistance for international users in Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in November.
- Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay dominate China's digital payments market, underpinning everyday transactions across retail, transport and services in the world's largest mobile payments market.
Reuters