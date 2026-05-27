logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG

China's new carbon metrics 'erased half' of emissions growth reported from 2020 to 2025, report says

ESG
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Smog billows from chimneys and cooling towers of a steel plant during hazy weather in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Smog billows from chimneys and cooling towers of a steel plant during hazy weather in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

China’s latest carbon data suggests it has changed the way it calculates carbon emissions, reducing by half the emissions growth the country previously reported from 2020 to 2025, climate researchers argue in a new report.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The “dramatic” change by the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide has “erased half of the previously reported emissions growth from 2020 to 2025”, said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

China’s latest statistics on carbon intensity in its five-year plan, when extrapolated to absolute carbon emissions, imply that China’s carbon emissions rose 7 percent from 2020 to 2025. The previous yearly figures on carbon intensity implied that emissions would have risen 14 percent over the five-year period, according to the analysis by CREA for Carbon Brief, which was published on Tuesday.

That implies a downward revision in carbon dioxide emissions by about 700 million metric tons per year, equivalent to Germany or South Korea’s yearly emissions, CREA said.

The changes mean that China could meet its 2030 climate commitments even if its absolute emissions increase, the report said.

State planner the National Development and Reform Commission and the environment ministry did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

Carbon intensity, which China has long used to track its progress on climate change goals, refers to the amount of carbon dioxide emitted per unit of economic output.

China does not detail publicly how it calculates carbon intensity, but the researchers reproduced the figures using GDP data and estimated emissions from fossil fuel use.

The modelling suggested that starting with the latest five-year plan, the methodology began to exclude non-energy uses of fossil fuels. Non-energy uses include the use of oil and coal in chemical production, which has risen in recent years.

The methodology also began to include industrial process emissions, the researchers said. While the cement industry is one of the largest sources of industrial process emissions, output in China has declined because of the weakness in its property sector.

Taken together, those changes would have the effect of making emissions appear lower, the researchers said.

Another factor could be gaps in monitoring. Some data suggests emissions in the chemicals industry could have been under-counted, possibly due to the pressure of annual reporting deadlines, they said.

“The change in the definition of carbon intensity has the effect of weakening China’s climate targets and introducing more uncertainty into tracking progress,” the report said.

China has a target to reduce its carbon intensity by 65 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Its climate commitments are increasingly coming into the spotlight as the US backtracks on its climate ambitions.

“While under the UN’s climate framework China is free to use any definition it wants to meet its own nationally determined climate pledges, retrospective changes to methodology or inconsistent accounting could erode the value of the country’s commitments,” the report said.

Reuters

Chinacarbon emissiongreensustainable

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS
China's Kuaishou records 26pc drop in Q1 profit, AI revenue jumps
FINANCE
8 mins ago
Yao Ming, former basketball player speaks during the American Camber of Commerce Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai) annual gala in Shanghai, China June 6, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming helps EV maker NIO in overseas drive
FINANCE
44 mins ago
A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China to crack down on 'illegal' cross-border securities
CHINA
1 hour ago
Citi sets 2026-end HSI target at 29,600, prefers A-shares on higher tech weighting
Citi sets 2026-end HSI target at 29,600, prefers A-shares on higher tech weighting
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hong Kong overtakes Switzerland as world's top cross-border wealth hub on China ties, report shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
China's April industrial profits grow at fastest in more than two years
China's April industrial profits grow at fastest in more than two years
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China's Hunan cracks down on illegal fireworks makers after deadly blast
CHINA
3 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Motorists drive their vehicles near a large political billboard along Enghelab Square in central Tehran on May 26, 2026.
China's top diplomat says hopes US, Iran reach compromise
CHINA
5 hours ago
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
EU firms say business challenges in China still increasing: survey
CHINA
6 hours ago
A Vanke sign at its office building in Beijing, China, December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China Vanke seeks 40 percent repayment, one-year extension for bonds due in June and July, sources say
FINANCE
21 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.