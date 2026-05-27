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FINANCE

China's Kuaishou records 26pc drop in Q1 profit, AI revenue jumps

FINANCE
8 mins ago
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REUTERS
REUTERS

Kuaishou Technology (1024) recorded a 26.3 percent drop in adjusted net profit to 3.4 billion yuan (HK$3.9 billion) for the first quarter, but revenue generated from its Kling AI jumped.

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Revenue for the period increased by 3.4 percent to 33.7 billion yuan, of which 650 million yuan was created by its AI model, up by 300 percent from a year ago. 

The annualized revenue run rate of Kling AI was approximately US$500 million in March, Kuaishou said. 

Sales from its core commercial business, including online marketing services and other services, primarily e-commerce, increased by 10.7 percent to 25.2 billion yuan, while those from live streaming plunged by 13.5 percent to 8.5 billion yuan.

In the quarter, the short-video platform’s average daily active users inched up 1.2 percent to 412.7 million.

 

KuaishouAIChinarevenueprofit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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