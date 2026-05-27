logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

In China, German minister says economic relationship requires cooperation, competition

CHINA
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
German and Chinese flags are displayed at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 25 February, 2026. JESSICA LEE/Pool via REUTERS
German and Chinese flags are displayed at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 25 February, 2026. JESSICA LEE/Pool via REUTERS

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche on Wednesday in Beijing said a modern economic relationship requires both cooperation and competition.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Competition makes us stronger, cooperation creates stability and innovation creates shared progress," Reiche said on her first trip to China.

Germany, the world's third-largest economy, has been particularly exposed to rising protectionism and global trade shifts, squeezed by rising competition from China as well as import tariffs from the U.S.

With a trade volume of around 250 billion euros ($291.2 billion), China was again Germany's largest trading partner in goods in 2025 and around 5,000 German companies are currently active in China.

COMPETITION MUST BE OF MUTUAL BENEFIT

Reiche stressed that Germany is seeking dialogue with China because fair competitive conditions are required.

"Our companies do not shy away from competition," Reiche said. "But competition must be shaped and organised in such a way that it is of mutual benefit."

German exports to China fell by around 10% in 2025 to about 80 billion euros, while imports from China rose to around 170 billion euros, resulting in a trade deficit.

The minister is travelling with a delegation that includes top executives from BASF, Thyssenkrupp and Siemens Energy, among others.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez said fair trade remained key, but it was also crucial that Chinese companies were being welcomed in Europe, similar to German firms when they went to China decades ago.

"We have received a great deal of support from the Chinese government and we have now reached a point where, in my opinion, this should work just as well in the opposite direction," he told broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday.

"We welcome investment by Chinese companies in Germany," Reiche said on Wednesday. "Many are active and here too investments are increasing."

ACCESS TO RARE EARTHS REMAINS A KEY TOPIC

The visit comes three months after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to China, a visit that sought to reset ties based on some key dependencies, most notably in rare earths.

Reiche said she spoke with Chinese counterparts about having "reliable access" to critical minerals for German companies, without giving further details.

Reiche praised industrial technology and innovation in China, adding that Germany and China are linked by one of the most important economic relationships in the world.

"Our shared interest is to keep these relations stable," Reiche said. "Stable, respectful, reliable, fair and focused on balance."

Reuters

ChinaGerman ministereconomic relationshipcooperationcompetition

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A display at the Thomson Reuters building shows a message after Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) was listed on the Nasdaq exchange in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
China's PDD misses quarterly revenue estimates on softer demand
FINANCE
10 mins ago
Lv Tusong, 45, herds his sheep on a scooter in a village near the edge of the Gobi desert on the outskirts of Yumen, Gansu province, China, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
Job ad for shepherds goes viral in China exposing labour market strains
CHINA
1 hour ago
REUTERS
China's Kuaishou records 26pc drop in Q1 profit, AI revenue jumps
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Yao Ming, former basketball player speaks during the American Camber of Commerce Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai) annual gala in Shanghai, China June 6, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming helps EV maker NIO in overseas drive
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Smog billows from chimneys and cooling towers of a steel plant during hazy weather in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
China's new carbon metrics 'erased half' of emissions growth reported from 2020 to 2025, report says
ESG
2 hours ago
A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China to crack down on 'illegal' cross-border securities
CHINA
3 hours ago
Citi sets 2026-end HSI target at 29,600, prefers A-shares on higher tech weighting
Citi sets 2026-end HSI target at 29,600, prefers A-shares on higher tech weighting
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Hong Kong overtakes Switzerland as world's top cross-border wealth hub on China ties, report shows
FINANCE
4 hours ago
China's April industrial profits grow at fastest in more than two years
China's April industrial profits grow at fastest in more than two years
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China's Hunan cracks down on illegal fireworks makers after deadly blast
CHINA
5 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
11 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.