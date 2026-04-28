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INNOVATION

ByteDance, Zhipu AI, and Alibaba named to TIME's top 10 most influential AI companies of 2026

INNOVATION
48 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ByteDance, Zhipu AI (2513), and Alibaba (9988) have received recognition from TIME magazine by being included in the 10 Most Influential AI Companies of 2026, underscoring China's growing competitiveness in the artificial intelligence sector.

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Other companies include Amazon, OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, Anthropic, Mistral AI, and Hugging Face.

Unlike a simple comparison of model capabilities, this list focuses on their comprehensive shaping power over the industry, technological pathways, and social impact. 

TIME stated that ByteDance's AI assistant Doubao has amassed more than 155 million weekly active users—and topped 100 million daily during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, making China among the first countries employing AI assistants at a mass-market scale.

Regarding Zhipu, the magazine commented that its newly released model GLM-5 has surpassed rivals like Google's Gemini 3 Pro on some benchmarks and approaches Claude Opus 4.5 and OpenAI's GPT-5.2 on coding and agentic tasks.

Alibaba's Qwen series has also surpassed 1 billion cumulative downloads and spawned more than 200,000 derivative models, making it the world's most popular open-source model family, with its appeal reaching well beyond China, according to the list.

ByteDanceZhipu AIAlibabaTIMEAI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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