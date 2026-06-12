Alibaba offers US$1.5b bid for grocery delivery platform Pupu: Bloomberg

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Ant International raises US$1 billion to revive Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO
10-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Alibaba unveils new AI chip in push for domestic alternatives
20-05-2026 14:27 HKT
Alibaba to exceed planned AI spending and says margin is secondary
13-05-2026 22:01 HKT
Alibaba adjusted net profit plummets 99.7pc to 86m yuan
13-05-2026 20:49 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT