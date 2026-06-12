Alibaba offers US$1.5b bid for grocery delivery platform Pupu: Bloomberg

Alibaba (9988) plans to acquire grocery delivery platform Pupu for US$1.5 billIon (HK$11.7 billion), representing more than double the amount compared to an earlier bid from Sun Art Retail (6808), Bloomberg reported.

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Sun Art, previously tied to Alibaba and now backed by DCP Capital, had earlier proposed a US$600 million buyout, the report said.

This move signals Alibaba’s intent to capture more e-commerce market share from its rival, Meituan (3690). Just a few months ago, Meituan announced to acquire the Chinese business of the fresh grocery e-commerce giant Dingdong for an initial consideration of US$717 million.

Fujian-based Pupu, which generates annual revenue exceeding 30 billion yuan (HK$34.6 billion), remains one of the few independent online grocery platforms in China that have not yet been acquired.