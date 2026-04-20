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INNOVATION

Hong Kong's doors are open to Web3 entrepreneurs, Paul Chan says

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Paul Chan. ISD
Paul Chan. ISD

Hong Kong’s doors are open to Web3 entrepreneurs and institutions worldwide who want to build and scale their business, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said, stressing the city’s strong focus on risk management and investor protection.

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Speaking at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, Chan said that as Web3 is maturing, financial institutions around the world are increasingly using digital assets and tokenization to enhance efficiency, cut costs, shorten settlement times, and devise innovative products for clients.

Chan said the intersection of Web3 and AI is a “game changer,” which will lift transaction efficiency to a new level, reshaping a wide range of activities - from finance and trade to wealth management, supply chain operations and logistics.

While this combination will create massive new opportunities, it also raises many issues that the world must address together, Chan said. 

“We need common standards and close cross-border co-operation” in the global Web3 environment, and need to ensure that AI behaviour remains predictable, traceable and open to human intervention, as well as to address risks such as cybersecurity threats, scams and system bias in a coordinated way, he noted.

 

Web3Hong KongPaul Chan

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