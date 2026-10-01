Bigger, better: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest defense takes shape as he settles into Sydney

Ka Ying Rising will gallop again in Sydney on Friday morning before a barrier trial on Tuesday, and trainer David Hayes believes the Hong Kong superstar has improved on the horse that won The Everest a year ago.

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The champion sprinter is following almost the same schedule as last year from his Canterbury quarantine base as he chases back-to-back wins in the world's richest turf race at Randwick on October 17. Hayes said the work so far has gone exactly to plan.

"Really good," Hayes said. "He did a nice gallop on Tuesday, and he has another gallop in the morning, and then he'll just cruise into the trial. He ran home on Tuesday in sub-24, and he'll do it again on Friday. And that's just typical Ka Ying gallops."

One part of the build-up has changed. Last year's lead-up trial at Randwick left jockey Zac Purton unimpressed, and Hayes has looked to have Ka Ying Rising further forward in fitness this time, with Tuesday's hit-out at the same venue designed as the final step.

"Keeping in mind that he has a hard trial on Tuesday, that should just top him off," Hayes said. "But I think he's a better horse than he was this time last year. And the rating says that anyway, doesn't it? About 10 pounds up from last year."

Ka Ying Rising will be chasing a 22nd consecutive win in The Everest, and by race day he will not have lost a race in 1,000 days.

Hayes said the horse has thrived since arriving in Sydney.

"He hasn't missed a beat," he said. "He's been under constant supervision there, and everyone that's watching him just is thrilled with him."