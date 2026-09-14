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HONG KONG RACING

Jedi Spurs set for Happy Valley trial ahead of October return

HONG KONG RACING
18 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Jedi Spurs turned heads winning on debut down the Sha Tin straight. Photo HKJC
Jedi Spurs turned heads winning on debut down the Sha Tin straight. Photo HKJC

David Hayes remains convinced Jedi Spurs is better than the defeat that made him last season’s shortest-priced beaten favorite.

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Jedi Spurs won his debut by four and a half lengths in 55.81 seconds, combining one of the biggest Griffin debut margins of the past decade with one of the fastest times. He was then beaten into second at $1.10 at his next start.

“It was probably my biggest shock when he got beaten last year.” Hayes told The Standard. “Hopefully I’m saying in 12 months, ‘How did he lose a Griffin race?’ But I hold him in high regard.”

Mucus was found afterwards and Hayes believes that was enough to explain the performance. Jedi Spurs has since been scoped several times and is clear, and an October 1 return is now the target. 

His rating of 60 leaves him on the cusp of Class 3 and Class 4, but Hayes has no intention of making the comeback any harder than necessary.

“Oh, you’re only in Class 4 once,” he said. “Generally, you can bet with me — if they’re in four, I’ll run in four.”

Before then, Jedi Spurs will trial at Happy Valley this week.

“I love taking my promising young horses to have a look around the Valley,” Hayes said. “Not that I’d be running him at the Valley, but it’s always good to give him a bit of experience there. It broadens the horizons. I did it with Ka Ying.”

Brenton Avdulla will retain the ride when Jedi Spurs returns.

“I’d love to blame him [for the defeat], but I can’t,” Hayes said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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