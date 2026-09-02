Ka Ying Rising back to ‘business as Usual’ after hoof scare

Ka Ying Rising remains on course to chase a record-extending 21st consecutive victory after trainer David Hayes declared it “business as usual” despite a minor hoof scare.

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The Hong Kong Jockey Club revealed in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that Ka Ying Rising had presented with a minor hoof condition on Monday. Advanced diagnostic imaging the following day confirmed bruising in his left hind foot.

Dr Bronte Forbes, the Club’s Head of Veterinary Regulation, Welfare and Biosecurity Policy, confirmed in the statement that the condition had improved. Ka Ying Rising will continue to be monitored by Club Veterinary Surgeons and undergo a further assessment by her department before Sunday’s G3 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup.

Hayes said the injury occurred when Ka Ying Rising kicked out after returning from his latest barrier trial on Sunday evening.

“So after the trial, when he went home, he kicked the walls and he bruised his foot, and he was actually a little bit lame on Monday. And then we swam him, and by Monday afternoon he was fine. But we reported it to the Club, of course, because he’s such a high-profile horse.

“The Club CT-scanned him, and then they X-rayed him and they did an ultrasound in case there was any ligament damage. All clear, and the following day he was able to work normally, and it was a bit of a false alarm, really.”

Hayes said the issue had not interrupted the champion sprinter’s training program, with Ka Ying Rising scheduled to gallop as usual early on Thursday morning.

“Sometimes with a foot they can go one way or the other, and it went the right way. And it was only a bruised foot, which he did kicking the wall, and now he’s all clear and it’s business as usual. It was a bit of a storm in a teacup, really.”

Ka Ying Rising still has to satisfy the Club vets before Sunday, but Hayes expects him to take his place in the Chief Executive’s Cup before returning to Sydney next month to defend his Everest title.

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Ka Ying Rising Back To ‘Business As Usual’ After Hoof Scare".