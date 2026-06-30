logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Happy Valley's 'special race' to fly the flag for World Cup's last eight

HONG KONG RACING
30-06-2026 12:41 HKT

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Racing with Football action at Happy Valley Racecourse. HKJC
Racing with Football action at Happy Valley Racecourse. HKJC

The Hong Kong Jockey Club plans to stage a "special race" at Happy Valley next month in which jockeys carry the silks of the eight nations left standing in the FIFA World Cup, rather than the registered colors of the horses' owners.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The eight-runner Class 4 over 1650 meters is set for July 8, the climax of the Club's "Racing with Football" series at Happy Valley. The date is neatly placed in the tournament calendar: the round of 16 will be completed on July 7 and the quarter-finals run from July 9 to 11, leaving the Club a clear midweek night between the two for its tie-in.

Already listed in the 2025/26 Race Programme simply as "The Special Race," it shares the July 8 card with a second 1650m Class 4 – a conventional 12-runner contest scheduled, it is understood, precisely so that the horses left out of the novelty race still get a start. Given the surplus of Class 4 gallopers this season, filling both fields should pose no difficulty.

Jockey Club sources confirmed the concept would go ahead and "prospectus arrangements were being worked through with trainers and the relevant support groups". Full details, the sources said, would be announced in due course.

The crossover push comes in part from Casper Stylsvig, the Club's executive director of sports business, who joined from a football background. The Racing with Football series has turned the city track into a football-themed destination for the duration of the World Cup, launching on June 10 with a visit from David Beckham, who drew a crowd to the Beer Garden and toured an AI-powered fan zone, and running on Wednesday nights through June and into July. Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges also has a strong footballing background. The Jockey Club's football turnover topped HK$170 billion last season, up 7.8%, considerably more than racing's HK$138.4 billion.

Not everyone is sold. Carlos Wu, the Oriental Daily News columnist and a Club-engaged expert commentator, has aired a list of concerns about the plan. One is the field size: capping the novelty race at eight will result in a blow to turnover.

Wu also questioned the silks switch. In racing, writing that an owner's colors are a matter of pride and identity and while the big stables who frequent the winner's circle may shrug it off, a first-time winner watching a jockey cross the line in a national flag rather than their own colors might feel short-changed.

Then there is the politics. Among the final eight, Wu noted, are nations that some owners may regard as hostile or unfriendly – and few would relish seeing their horse carried home in those colors.

He was skeptical, too, about the commercial logic. Hong Kong has no shortage of football fans, but plenty of racing followers have no interest in the World Cup and will not buy into what he called a gimmick.

For all the reservations, novelty is hardly foreign to Happy Valley. In the small hours of January 1, 2000, the Club sent a field around the floodlit city track at 12:45 a.m. to contest the Millennium Cup – billed at the time as the first thoroughbred race of the new century anywhere in the world. A quarter of a century on, the Club is again betting that a date on the global calendar is reason enough to do something different.

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Eight Flags, Eight Horses: Happy Valley Stages Its World Cup Race". 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Ka Ying Attack leads the way in the Class 2 Hong Kong Reunification Cup under Matthew Poon. Sing Tao.
RACEDAY REVIEW: Ka Ying Attack fits the Hong Kong mold, Bowman bounces back, and Richards nurses Lahore home
HONG KONG RACING
11 hours ago
Ronan Fownes, Ellis Wong and Caspar Fownes after winning Race 6 at Sha Tin. Sing Tao.
Fownes praises apprentice Wong's attitude as championship push continues
HONG KONG RACING
12 hours ago
Fast Network.
Fast Network bound for Japan as Dennis Yip eyes Centaur-Sprinters double
HONG KONG RACING
29-06-2026 21:45 HKT
Tycoon Resources aims for four straight wins at Sha Tin on Wednesday. HKJC
Tycoon Resources chases fourth straight win in key Sha Tin test
HONG KONG RACING
29-06-2026 21:40 HKT
Golden hour at Sha Tin.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Wednesday, July 1
HONG KONG RACING
29-06-2026 13:12 HKT
Karis Teetan glances at the infield big screen as Mr Incredible sprints away for an impressive Class 3 victory. Sing Tao
"Pressure's for tyres," plunge sets Crawford's pulse racing as Mr Incredible takes another step
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 09:01 HKT
Colourful King surges away with a strong win in a Class 2 sprint at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao
Can't get Ka Ying Rising? Maybe Colourful King could fill the Royal Ascot void as straight track options narrow
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:51 HKT
Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrate Verbier's win on Saturday at Sha Tin. Fownes wants the HKJC to grant Moreira a full-time license. Sing Tao
Fownes eyes fifth title, throws weight behind full-time Moreira move
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:32 HKT
Mr Incredible. Sha Tin. HKJC
RACEDAY REVIEW: Mr Incredible stars, Leung reads it right and Hayes' patience pays off
HONG KONG RACING
27-06-2026 23:49 HKT
Ka Ying Rising thrashes his rivals to win the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup. HKJC
Feature Race Honor Roll 2025/26: We recap the best of the best
HONG KONG RACING
26-06-2026 14:59 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
21 hours ago
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
20 hours ago
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.