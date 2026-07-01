logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Fownes praises apprentice Wong's attitude as championship push continues

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Ronan Fownes, Ellis Wong and Caspar Fownes after winning Race 6 at Sha Tin. Sing Tao.
Ronan Fownes, Ellis Wong and Caspar Fownes after winning Race 6 at Sha Tin. Sing Tao.

Caspar Fownes edged ever closer to a fifth trainers' championship on Wednesday night at Sha Tin and the champion trainer took the opportunity to single out the contribution of a rider who has had little to celebrate in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Apprentice Ellis Wong Chi-wang steered Silver Spurs to victory in the Class 4 Serving The Community Handicap, taking control from barrier 10 and leading all the way. It was Wong's first winner for the Fownes stable since Joao Moreira arrived in late April as the yard's retained rider for the championship run and only his second winner overall in that span.

Wong took full advantage of Moreira's absence, with the Brazilian serving out a careless riding suspension. Moreira is due to return for the final four meetings of the season, starting this Saturday at Sha Tin. 

The result meant Fownes finished the night five wins clear at the top of the standings with those four meetings left in the season. 

Fownes said his apprentice Wong had accepted a reduced role with good grace since Moreira's arrival.

Ellis Wong Chi-wang steered Silver Spurs to victory in the Class 4 Serving The Community Handicap. Sing Tao.
Ellis Wong Chi-wang steered Silver Spurs to victory in the Class 4 Serving The Community Handicap. Sing Tao.

"He's been great with us all season – that’s 21 wins for him this term – but it's been a quiet spell for him," Fownes said. "Obviously when Joao came in, being contracted to the stable, I've got to show the owners he's riding everything, because they're paying for that. The kid knew that. But there are times we'll get him on something half-decent, and luckily he got a winner tonight."

Fownes praised Wong's work ethic away from race day, saying he had continued turning up for trackwork and trials despite knowing he would not always get the ride in races.

"He hasn't missed a day's work. He's there, he goes to the trials and the trackwork, and even though he knows he's not going to ride them in the races, he's putting his hand up and contributing," Fownes said.

The trainer added that he had encouraged Wong to use the time around Moreira to develop as a rider.

"They gallop together, they walk back together, and I always told the kid: ask questions, keep your ears open and your mouth shut, and learn a little bit. He's a good kid," Fownes said.

The two trainers’ chasing Fownes for the titles both won races to keep their hopes alive. Danny Shum Chap-shing scored first-up with stable transfer Nyx Gluk to move to 61 wins, before Mark Newnham won with Lucky Sam Gor to go to 60.

It was Lucky Sam Gor’s fifth win of the season, scraping home to win by a short head under a daring, come-from-behind ride from Hugh Bowman, who scraped along the inside rail.

“Barrier one helped and so did a good ride from Hugh,” Newnham said. “And he's just very consistent through the whole season. So, he's a horse that takes the training well."

Caspar Fownes Ellis Wong Joao Moreira Sha Tin HKJC Hong Kong Racing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Fast Network.
Fast Network bound for Japan as Dennis Yip eyes Centaur-Sprinters double
HONG KONG RACING
29-06-2026 21:45 HKT
Tycoon Resources aims for four straight wins at Sha Tin on Wednesday. HKJC
Tycoon Resources chases fourth straight win in key Sha Tin test
HONG KONG RACING
29-06-2026 21:40 HKT
Golden hour at Sha Tin.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Wednesday, July 1
HONG KONG RACING
29-06-2026 13:12 HKT
Karis Teetan glances at the infield big screen as Mr Incredible sprints away for an impressive Class 3 victory. Sing Tao
"Pressure's for tyres," plunge sets Crawford's pulse racing as Mr Incredible takes another step
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 09:01 HKT
Colourful King surges away with a strong win in a Class 2 sprint at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao
Can't get Ka Ying Rising? Maybe Colourful King could fill the Royal Ascot void as straight track options narrow
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:51 HKT
Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrate Verbier's win on Saturday at Sha Tin. Fownes wants the HKJC to grant Moreira a full-time license. Sing Tao
Fownes eyes fifth title, throws weight behind full-time Moreira move
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:32 HKT
Mr Incredible. Sha Tin. HKJC
RACEDAY REVIEW: Mr Incredible stars, Leung reads it right and Hayes' patience pays off
HONG KONG RACING
27-06-2026 23:49 HKT
Ka Ying Rising thrashes his rivals to win the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup. HKJC
Feature Race Honor Roll 2025/26: We recap the best of the best
HONG KONG RACING
26-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Mr Incredible wins on debut under Karis Teetan at Sha Tin. HKJC
Mr Incredible, Galaxy Patch put Crawford's big-race ambitions in motion
HONG KONG RACING
26-06-2026 06:00 HKT
Golden hour at Sha Tin.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Saturday, June 27
HONG KONG RACING
25-06-2026 12:56 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
30-06-2026 18:08 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
9 hours ago
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 17:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.