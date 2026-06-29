Fast Network bound for Japan as Dennis Yip eyes Centaur-Sprinters double

Hong Kong's crack sprinter can stay in Japan between September G2 and G1 targets – but the big question is who rides, with Jerry Chau in the frame and James McDonald floated by the owner.

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Fast Network is set for a two-race Japan campaign in September, with Dennis Yip's crack sprinter to tackle the G2 Centaur Stakes at Hanshin before a tilt at the G1 Sprinters Stakes at Nakayama.

Yip has yet to receive an official invitation from the Japan Racing Association, but its Chief Handicapper Shinichi Hashimoto was on course at Sha Tin on Saturday and Hong Kong Jockey Club Head of Racing Product Greg Carpenter confirmed to Idol Horse that Fast Network is expected to take his place.

"Dennis has nominated for the G2 Centaur Stakes on September 6 and the G1 Sprinters Stakes on September 27," Carpenter said.

"What I asked on behalf of Dennis was whether the horse can stay in Japan for the three weeks in between or whether he has to return, and the answer is that he can stay."

The Centaur Stakes field is not expected to be announced until August, but the question now is who rides Fast Network.

The Centaur Stakes falls on the opening day of Hong Kong's 2026-27 season, and Zac Purton is firmly committed to riding Ka Ying Rising first-up in the Chief Executive's Cup as the world's best sprinter prepares for his defense of The Everest.

The same day will also feature Hong Kong representation in Seoul for Korea's international races. The Korea Cup has been upgraded to international Group 2 status, while the Korea Sprint remains an international Group 3.

Hong Kong's entries include Danny Shum's Romantic Thor, Blazing Wind and Gorgeous Victory, along with Ricky Yiu's Gorgeous Win and Sunlight Power. Last year's Korea Sprint winner Self Improvement is also expected to return, with popular local jockey Dylan Mo booked to ride.

Leading local rider Jerry Chau is firmly in the mix, although Yip said he and Fast Network's connections are "still thinking" about who rides in Japan.

"The owner asked me, James McDonald? But I don't think he will," Yip said. "If Jerry rides, he will ride in both races."

Fast Network will aim to become Hong Kong's first Centaur Stakes winner after Caspar Fownes went close with Green Birdie and Lucky Nine in 2010 and 2011.

Green Birdie finished a luckless second to Dasher Go Go when the gaps came too late, while Lucky Nine went down by a head to A Shin Virgo the following year. Green Birdie also crossed the line fourth in 2011 before being demoted to 14th for interference around the final turn.

Fast Network would be aiming to become Hong Kong's third Sprinters Stakes winner, after Silent Witness in 2005 and Ultra Fantasy in 2010.

The race has remained a recurring target since. Green Birdie was seventh behind Ultra Fantasy in 2010 and eighth the following year, Lucky Nine finished fifth in both 2011 and 2012, and Little Bridge was 10th in 2012.

Rich Tapestry was sixth in 2015, Blizzard fifth in 2017 and Lucky Bubbles failed to finish in 2018, while Victor The Winner was sixth and Mugen 13th in 2024. Lucky Sweynesse was 11th behind Win Carnelian last year.