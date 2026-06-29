Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Wednesday, July 1

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Wednesday, July 1.

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Race Meeting: 01/07/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "C" Course

Race 1 – RACING GOES ON 1600M HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:00 | 1600m | HKD $875,000

#4 Gale Saga can improve at his second start for Manfred Man after proving a handful last time and being sent back for a stalls test. He has trialed well since, and an in-form Jerry Chau in the saddle ticks plenty of boxes. #11 Perfecto Moments will relish an inside draw for the first time in a few starts, and it should give him a better chance in the run. He remains a long-standing maiden, but there is enough there to keep him in the mix. #10 Oriental Surprise keeps Purton in the saddle, which is meaningful after he placed second on him at Happy Valley last start. He should have every conceivable chance to break through. #7 General Smart looks a better chance back on turf after a no-show on the all-weather, although barrier 14 is the query. Atzeni in the saddle helps and, on prior turf form, he is in the mix.

Race 2 – WORLD-CLASS LEADERSHIP 1400M HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:30 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#14 Bingo Babe backs up quickly and gets a major map upgrade, coming into barrier 1 after jumping from gate 14 on Saturday. It looks the best set-up he has had since joining Ricky Yiu’s stable five runs ago. #4 He Was Me worked hard from a wide draw to find the front last start and was entitled to tire late. From barrier 3, he should get a much more economical run. #5 Wave Garden makes his stable debut for Danny Shum and is worth keeping safe, with his recent work catching the eye and his rating now down to a strikeable mark. #7 Jolly Jumper is suited back in trip and reunites with Jerry Chau, the same set-up as two starts ago when he won well.

Race 3 – THE FRIENDS OF HONG KONG ASSOCIATION CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#14 Winning Machine gets the right kind of class rise set-up, off a last-start win but dropping sharply in weight, and this is not a deep Class 4. He can keep progressing. #1 Gallant Epoch gets the set-up he wants fresh, drawn in barrier 1 and able to put himself on speed. His form has been patchy since leading from pillar to post five starts ago, but conditions give him the chance to bounce back. #12 Circuit Century is the interesting stable switch, now with Danny Shum and looking ready to show considerably more on race day, although barrier 14 makes it a tougher task. #13 Flying Sniper has mixed his form, but he has run well often enough to respect and Purton going back aboard is the obvious positive.

Race 4 – UNCOMPROMISING INTEGRITY 1000M HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:30 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#13 Better And Better has the right profile for the drop to 1,000m at his first try at the distance, arriving off consistent 1,200m form and with form lines that stack up well for this. Barrier 11 suits and gives him the chance to pounce late. #4 Double Alpha made an encouraging debut when second off a light preparation and should come on well second-up. He is drawn in the right part of the track again and will take catching. #2 Lahore returned from a bleed with a first-up win that had something in hand. Barrier 2 is the query, but Purton staying aboard is a clear positive. #6 Flowing Riches gets back to his winning track and trip for the first time in a while and is drawn in the right part of the track, giving him the chance to recapture form.

Race 5 – THE HONG KONG REUNIFICATION CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 2 (105–80 rating)

18:00 | 1400m | HKD $2,840,000

#2 Invincible Shield closed off strongly into fifth first-up over 1,200m and finds a weaker race here, while barrier 1 should allow him to settle much handier and prove the one to hold out late. #10 Public Attention looks ready for 1,400m after two strong 1,200m runs for Brett Crawford, finishing third behind Patch Of Stars and Hot Delight each time. #6 Top Dragon is the track-and-distance specialist and resumes after his Derby seventh. His close-up second to Little Paradise the last time he raced at this trip reads well, and barrier 2 gives him the right run. #9 Ka Ying Attack arrives in top order after breaking through for his first win of the season and should land on speed without much pressure.

Race 6 – SERVING THE COMMUNITY 1200M HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:35 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Positive Smile is worth another chance after a luckless third in a similar race two starts ago, when he was held up from the 400m until past the 150m and never got clear when it mattered. #6 Storm Mirror has shown good ability in two runs over 1,000m, going to the line untested on debut before improving into third once Purton took over second-up. He has trialed okay between runs and is clearly trending the right way. #4 Bullish Nova has barrier 11 to overcome, but his two Happy Valley runs have both been full of merit and he looks close to a breakthrough. #7 Stunning Bundle is a Size-trained newcomer who has trialed okay for debut and barrier 1 gives him the chance to map well.

Race 7 – THE GUANGDONG-HONG KONG CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

19:05 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#12 Lucky Candy keeps finding one or two too good, but four straight placings tell the story of a horse close to winning. He maps for every chance again today and should not need much to fall his way. #1 We Are Hero is a better chance back in Class 3 after failing to fire in Class 2 since winning a race of this nature four runs back. #10 Dancing Classics can improve second-up off a lengthy break after finishing eighth over 1,200m at Happy Valley, where he did not have the best trip. #2 Fast Responder is fresh, has trialed well for his return and has had a good season, with a win and four seconds from 11 starts. He can be right there again.

Race 8 – CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT 1400M HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Beauty Award debuted with promise over 1,200m, closing into sixth against an on-pace race shape. He will be better with time as a three-year-old, but the ability is clearly there. #3 Nyx Gluck makes his stable debut for Danny Shum and gets Purton aboard for the first time. Barrier 12 is the query, but his form keeps him firmly in the conversation. #13 Power Patch has shown little in five career starts, but he has never drawn lower than barrier 10 and his last-start fifth was at least a step forward. The rise in distance also looks suitable. #10 Honorary won well leading throughout last start and barrier 2 gives him the right run to try to repeat the dose.

Race 9 – RIDING HIGH TOGETHER 1600M HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#12 Amazing Duck catches the eye from barrier 1 with Purton taking the ride for the first time after a luckless fourth, when he settled further back than intended. Purton should have him leading or at least in the first few in running today, which is where he does his best work, and his recent runs suggest another win is close. #6 Ace has relished the stable switch to Mark Newnham and arrives off his second win from four starts for the yard. He does not look done in the ratings yet. #2 Chill Partners gets the major map upgrade, coming into barrier 2 after a horror stretch of wide draws since breaking through four starts ago. #8 Jolly Brilliant keeps catching the eye with fast finishes and may be able to settle closer today from a middle draw.

Race 10 – SPORTSMANSHIP 1600M HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

20:45 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#2 Amazing Partners gets a much kinder map from barrier 3 after drawing barrier 10 last start, when he was out the back and doing his best work late into fourth. He should settle much closer today and that can make the difference. #4 Power Of Vitam needs early luck from barrier 12, but there is a long run to the turn and the Purton booking is timely. #6 Flow Water Flow returns for the first time since early February, which is the query, but he is chasing a hat-trick and remains massively untapped after just five starts. The potential is there. #5 Yuen Long Elite would be a big chance if he makes use of barrier 2, but he has not been the best away lately. If he jumps cleanly and lands handy, he gets every chance.

Race 11 – BETTER FUTURE 1200M HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:20 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#2 Tycoon Resources is a three-year-old headed higher after winning three on the bounce at Happy Valley, stamping himself as one of the standout youngsters of the season. The switch to Sha Tin is a fresh test, but it should suit him to a tee and he can keep climbing. #3 Effortless Win is another three-year-old making inroads, winning well on debut before a close-up second in a slowly run race. Barrier 1 gives him the platform to take on the favorite. #7 Motor has really found form recently and will be strong late again. #5 Szeryng will likely drop back from barrier 12 and rely on race shape, but his first-up third to Tycoon Resources means he is well placed.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 4, 11, 10, 7

Race 2: 14, 4, 5, 7

Race 3: 14, 1, 12, 13

Race 4: 13, 4, 2, 6

Race 5: 2, 10, 6, 9

Race 6: 1, 6, 4, 7

Race 7: 12, 1, 10, 2

Race 8: 4, 3, 13, 10

Race 9: 12, 6, 2, 8

Race 10: 2, 4, 6, 5

Race 11: 2, 3, 7, 5

Jackpot information for 1 July, Wednesday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$350,000 will be topped-up to the fifth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$700,000 will be topped-up to the Six Win Bonus;

A jackpot of HK$5,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.