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HONG KONG RACING

RACEDAY REVIEW: Mr Incredible stars, Leung reads it right and Hayes' patience pays off

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Mr Incredible. Sha Tin. HKJC
Mr Incredible. Sha Tin. HKJC

 

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Horse to Follow - Mr Incredible

On an otherwise low-key card as the season winds down, Mr Incredible gave first-season trainer Brett Crawford something to look forward to next term when he blitzed his rivals in his first Class 3 test.

A remarkable HK$21,519,935 was bet in the win pool on Crawford’s promising youngster late, hammering his price from 1.7 into 1.2. Backers had a brief moment of concern near the 250 meter mark, when Mr Incredible had not yet put the race away, but he quickly changed gears and, in a matter of strides, extended clear.

“Today was a big test for him, to go up to Class 3,” Crawford said. “I thought he won a really good race. He’ll have a nice break now, then we’ll get him ready for the new season with the Classic Series in mind.

“There’s not many three-year-olds that win in Class 3 like that, so it's exciting for next season.”

Ride of the Day - Derek Leung Ka-chun

Cody Mo Wai-kit told Derek Leung Ka-chun to be alert to the pace in the Class 4 over 2,000 meters, and he turned that advice into the winning move aboard Super Goldendragon.

Leung was posted back in the field, three-wide but that position became an advantage in a stop-start staying contest. Sensing the tempo had slackened, Leung sent Super Goldendragon forward from eighth approaching the 1,100m and was outside the leader by the 800m.

It proved decisive. Super Goldendragon kept grinding in the straight and outstayed his rivals to score by a neck.

“Derek, he rode a very good race,” Mo said. “I told him: if the pace was too slow, let him go. Luckily we were on the outside, able to go three-wide. What can I say? The horse is a stayer.”

Training Performance of the Day - David Hayes, Ka Ying Resilience 

Ka Ying Resilience had not raced since early January, but David Hayes presented him in excellent order and the four-year-old bounced straight back to winning form.

Now in his third season of racing after debuting as a Griffin a little over two years ago, Ka Ying Resilience was having his 16th start and resuming after suffering a bone injury to his right pelvis in February.

Hayes was delighted to be rewarded for bringing him back patiently and believes the best could still be ahead.

“It was a box injury, but he cracked a pelvis,” Hayes said. “He’s taken a while to adjust to Hong Kong racing, but I think building into next season, he’ll be really good. I think there will be no problem in Class 3.”
 

Mr Incredible Derek Leung Brett Crawford Cody Mo David Hayes Sha Tin HKJC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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