Can't get Ka Ying Rising? Maybe Colourful King could fill the Royal Ascot void as straight track options narrow

A late-season Class Two sprint at Sha Tin might seem a long way from Royal Ascot, but as Colourful King's choices become narrow, trainer David Eustace may find himself donning top hat and tails this time next year out of pure necessity.

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Colourful King returned to form on Saturday, settled near the rear by Andrea Atzeni before sweeping home late over 1,000 meters to hold Magic Control by three-quarters of a length in 55.40. A relatively modest contest compared to Royal Ascot’s feature sprints, maybe – but the manner of the win underlined what has clearly become Colourful King’s speciality.



Colourful King loves the straight but Hong Kong runs only two Group races over Sha Tin’s 1,000 meter course all season, leaving a horse of his profile with precious few places to ply his trade. In that context, Royal Ascot's straight-track sprints start to make sense.

With Ka Ying Rising almost certainly beyond the reach of the royal meeting's organizers, maybe they could settle for a consultation?



"It's a long way off, but it's obviously a possibility," Eustace said. "There aren't loads of races here over 1,000 meters at a higher level. For a horse like him, it is quite limiting. He doesn't handle the Valley as well – the straight is perfect for him."

When Colourful King won for Zac Purton earlier this season and was later second in the Group Three Bauhinia Sprint Trophy, the champion jockey drew the comparison himself. "Zac said that's the race Little Bridge won, then they went to Ascot," Eustace said, recalling the 2012 King's Stand hero.

First, before any passports are stamped, Colourful King still has a domestic ladder to climb. The Group Three National Day Cup over the straight 1,000 meters on October 1 is the opening target, followed by another shot at January's Group Three Bauhinia Sprint Trophy.



"We're a bit limited by the program, but he's only a four-year-old and I do feel he'll improve," Eustace said.

Atzeni's win capped a double that took him to a career-best 60 winners, second in the jockeys' championship behind Purton.