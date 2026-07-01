RACEDAY REVIEW: Ka Ying Attack fits the Hong Kong mold, Bowman bounces back, and Richards nurses Lahore home

Horse to Follow - Ka Ying Attack

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong Reunification Cup winner Ka Ying Attack has the attributes to keep winning races in Hong Kong, according to trainer David Hall.

Hall said the four-year-old was coming off a personal best after winning near the top of Class 3 last start, with the only question being whether he could reproduce it in stronger company.

“He did it in spades,” Hall said after a fifth win at start 18. “He was very good. He took control in a fast-run race, maintained his gallop and he was quite impressive.

“I think he enjoys the fast track, there’s no question about that. I think he’s a horse who really loves the Hong Kong surface.

“And with a race pattern where they dictate and control, sit up on a fast pace and kick, they’re going to win a lot of races in Hong Kong.”

Winning off a rating of 82, Ka Ying Attack is likely to find himself in the 90s after this victory and among strong company next season, but his profile still gives Hall plenty to look forward to.

“He’s going to have to keep improving, but as I said, he’s got a great pattern, puts himself in a good position and he’s probably flexible with his distances.”

The win also ensured July would not be a dry month for Matthew Poon Ming-fai, who snapped a 52-ride losing streak. His previous victory had come aboard The Red Hare on May 24.

Ride of the Day - Hugh Bowman

Hugh Bowman returns victorious on Jolly Brilliant. Sing Tao.

Doubles were the theme at Sha Tin on Wednesday, but Hugh Bowman’s late brace carried weight.

Bowman struck in races nine and 10 to move back into second place in the jockeys’ championship, finishing the meeting on 61 wins for the season, one ahead of Andrea Atzeni, while Zac Purton remains well clear on 136 after his own double.

It has been a timely late-season lift for Bowman, whose 63-ride losing streak between Brilliant Express on May 17 and Danica’s Choice on June 24 included eight seconds, five thirds and nine fourths.

Since Danica’s Choice broke the drought, Bowman has ridden four winners from 19 rides at a 21.1 per cent strike rate, including Wednesday’s race-to-race double aboard Jolly Brilliant for Ricky Yiu Poon-fai and Lucky Sam Gor for Mark Newnham.

Karis Teetan also earns a special mention after continuing a rich vein of form. He rode eight winners last month, capped by last Saturday’s Sha Tin treble, before adding a double aboard King Of Fighters for Brett Crawford and Motor for Cody Mo Wai-kit.

Training Performance of the Day - Jamie Richards

Jamie Richards and connections of Lahore, ridden by Zac Purton, celebrate the win. Sing Tao.

Jamie Richards gets the nod for winning back-to-back races with Lahore up the Sha Tin straight, even if the preparation needed a little explaining to stewards.

Stewards interviewed Richards on declaration day regarding Lahore’s absence from the training tracks between June 15 and 17, but Richards was not overly concerned by the interruption, saying he “doesn’t read too much into that sort of stuff” and that, if anything, Lahore being “a little bit on the fresh side” may have helped him.

Lahore has taken some managing after undergoing throat surgery last year to correct an airway abnormality and bleeding after a race in February, but he has returned in top form, winning first-up in the mid-last month before backing it up on Wednesday.

Richards said straight-course options are likely to remain high on the list, with Lahore “struggling to get around corners.”