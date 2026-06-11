Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Saturday, June 13

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Saturday, June 13.

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Race Meeting: 13/06/2026 Sha Tin - MIXED - Turf C+3 Course / AWT

Race 1 – SUNBIRD PLATE

16:00 | 1000m | HKD $950,000

#6 Jedi Spurs has trialed well twice ahead of his debut. He has taken a step forward each time and has shown good gate speed, suggesting he can lead on debut and prove too classy for his rivals. #7 Quantum Wukong ran a slashing fourth on debut from the outside barrier over 1,200m and can take a step forward second-up. He draws the outside rail and maps for every chance. #4 Sharp Planet placed second on debut at this course and distance two starts ago, when he started favorite and was beaten under a length. Second-up, he drew wide stepping to 1,200m, settled back and raced wide. A run to forget. #1 Chancheng Sparkle was held up for a good part of the straight on debut before getting out late and running on into fifth. It was an encouraging effort and one he can improve on second-up.

Race 2 – SHEARWATER HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:30 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#8 Country Dancer looks to get the right run from barrier 3. This is his fourth run back in Class 5, where he is a two-time winner, and the set-up gives him the chance to capitalize. #9 Viva Chaleur has a poor turf record at Sha Tin, but he arrives in career-best form on the all-weather and could now be ready to translate that to turf. #4 Always Fluke might not have enjoyed the rain-affected track last start and is better than that. He gets another look. #3 Robot Knight will lead from barrier 1 and look to repeat his last-start all-weather win over Viva Chaleur.

Race 3 – SWAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Francis Meynell gets every chance to break through today with Purton in the saddle for the first time and barrier 3 to work with, where he looks set to get a sweet on-pace run throughout. #1 Flash Current is back into Class 4 and is one to follow, while Jerry Chau taking the ride also catches the eye. He is yet to team with Jimmy Ting for a win this season, but this is only their 10th pairing today. #6 Eternal Richness resumes and trialed better just the other day. Barrier 2 should provide a good run and blinkers going back on is meaningful. #4 Sky Deep draws barrier 11, but he could come across easily in a race without much speed on paper. He needed the run last week, first-up off a long break, and was not beaten far.

Race 4 – FLAMINGO HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:30 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Enthralled maps for the right run from barrier 4 in a race that does not look to have much pressure. He has been knocking on the door since returning to Class 4 and this looks like his shot. #6 Absolute Honour has lifted since the stable switch to Frankie Lor, with a win, a third and a fourth from three starts. Once again, he gets every chance with Purton staying aboard from barrier 3. #14 On The Lash looks the one to lead under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim and will be in this for a long way if able to control the sectionals under steady going. #12 Smart Fat Cat has been consistent all season without capitalizing, with three placings from eight starts. First-up from a low draw, he can show something.

Race 5 – SAND MARTIN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Juicy Dragon is thriving since switching to this track and distance and having visors applied. He comes off his second win from four starts with the gear change, has won a trial heat impressively between runs and gets his chance to win again in a hotly competitive race. #5 One Man Show can make use of barrier 1 to lead or be handy, which is required from the inside gate at this course and distance. He has also trialed well between runs, winning his heat since placing second here. #3 Happy Shooter should map just off the speed from barrier 2. He had his first spin at the track and distance two starts ago, checking in a close-up second. #2 Pejibaye is a talented horse resuming from injury and has looked well in his trials. Barrier 11 is the query.

Race 6 – SWAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:30 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Polar Patch is only a three-year-old still starting to figure it out, but on the six-day turnaround off back-to-back thirds, he looks ready to win a race. The booking of Jerry Chau also instills confidence. #11 Gorgeous Victory has been itching to break through in recent runs but has not always had luck on his side. Purton taking the ride is meaningful and gives him every hope. #9 Voyage Boss has slid down the ratings and, with Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim accounted for, is well placed. He has not had much luck with the barrier draw in recent runs, making barrier 2 a big upgrade. #1 Meaningful Dragon has ability but has been hard to catch through his career. He won well again last start and remains a live chance if he turns up in the same form.

Race 7 – ANSER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Superb Spirit showed promise from a wide draw on debut, closing into fourth, before coming into barrier 4 second-up and winning well, better than the three-quarter-length margin suggests. He is only a three-year-old and his racing manners still show there is more improvement to come, with raw ability taking him a long way at this stage. #6 Lucrative Eight was second to Superb Spirit last start after doing the early work, making it three straight placings from as many starts. He is ready to win when the race shape unfolds to suit. #5 Sight Dreamer will appreciate a good tempo, which looks likely here, and his last start was a good return to turf when finishing second to Conrad Patch. #1 Island Buddy should not have to be used up as early as he was in his last two runs from wide draws, now that he comes into barrier 1.

Race 8 – PEACOCK HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

19:35 | 1600m | HKD $3,120,000

#3 Packing Angel has hit his straps recently, placing third three runs ago before going to Happy Valley to win his first race of the season, then backing it up with a fast-finishing fourth after getting too far back early. He made up a stack of late ground against the race shape, so there was plenty to like about the run. #8 Mighty Masts has a nice turn of foot and has acquitted himself well in two runs since rising to Class 2, with a pair of thirds to Winning Ovation and Six Pack. He will sit back from barrier 9 and launch late. #1 Sagacious Life is first-up after a stable switch to Caspar Fownes and his roaring condition has been treated. Barrier 1 suits and his trial for Fownes was encouraging. #5 Max Que gets barrier 4 and that sets him up for a sweet run. Forget last start, when he failed to go on the rain-affected track.

Race 9 – SNIPE HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

20:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#1 Victory Sky gets a decent jockey switch to Jerry Chau and barrier 1 is ideal. He was well beaten into second by Blazing Wind last time, but had excuses after blundering at the start, losing ground and settling back before closing off best in the race. He is ready to turn the tables. #3 Turquoise Velocity has done little wrong in seven career starts, winning four and placing second once. He likes to go forward, making barrier 4 suitable for his first all-weather look. #10 Pi Legend steps out after a stable switch to Brett Crawford and trialed well for it, ridden quieter than what he has shown on race day. Similar tactics seem likely here. #2 Blazing Wind needs to overcome barrier 10 and an 11-point rise in the ratings, but he is thriving on the all-weather.

Race 10 – SPOONBILL HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

20:40 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#2 Endued gets barrier 2 and a race where the tempo looks good. He can camp just off it within striking range and sprint over the top late, having produced a series of solid efforts without much luck since winning six starts ago. #8 Big Return is thriving since stepping to the mile at this track, winning three on the bounce. This is tougher in a competitive Class 3, but on form he stands out and can measure up with 14 pounds of weight relief. #4 Power Of Vitam mixes his form but arrives off an encouraging second at Happy Valley, and returning to this track and distance is no problem after winning here four starts ago over The Red Hare, who has since won a race. #11 Complete Unknown turned in his best run yet when third in a race like this and maps as a chance again from barrier 4.

Race 11 – OWL HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:15 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#3 Super Express is first-up since late April, when he led from barrier 12, went too quickly in front and faded to sixth, beaten four lengths. Pacifiers go on for the first time today, and he has trialed impressively in them. Barrier 3 sets him up for a far more economical run and gives him the chance to bounce back to winning ways. #7 Aerovolanic also gets a barrier upgrade, coming into gate 2 from 14 after enduring a wide trip near the pace and plugging away for third on a yielding track. Conditions suit better today. #14 Conrad Patch rises in class and drops nicely in weight after posting his second win at start seven. There looks to be more to come from him. #12 Baby Sakura stuck on for fourth as favorite last start but had every chance to win. He is only a three-year-old and should improve even more next season.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 6, 7, 4, 1

Race 2: 8, 9, 4, 3

Race 3: 9, 1, 6, 4

Race 4: 2, 6, 14, 12

Race 5: 1, 5, 3, 2

Race 6: 7, 11, 9, 1

Race 7: 3, 6, 5, 1

Race 8: 3, 8, 1, 5

Race 9: 1, 3, 10, 2

Race 10: 2, 8, 4, 11

Race 11: 3, 7, 14, 12

Jackpot information for 13 June, Saturday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the fifth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.