Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, 7 June

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, June 7.

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Race Meeting: 07/06/2026 Sha Tin - MIXED - AWT / Turf C Course

Race 1 – HKU FACULTIES OF ARTS AND EDUCATION HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:00 | 1800m | HKD $875,000

#1 Firefoot raced wide throughout in a race of this nature two starts ago, when beaten a neck into second. From barrier 2 today, he can go one place better. #4 Meepmeep has been consistent all season and got his win last start, scoring cozily. He has trialed well between runs and remains in the numbers. #10 General Smart switches back to the all-weather for a second time, and his only attempt on it was a sixth that was better than it reads after being held up late. #2 I Excelle drops into Class 5 for the first time with Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim, and in a race without a lot of speed on paper, they look like they can lead and give a sight.

Race 2 – HKU BUSINESS SCHOOL AND FACULTY OF ENGINEERING HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:30 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#2 Happy Action gets a map upgrade from barrier 3 today after stepping from barrier 12 last start and settling back in a race not run to suit. Before that, he was an encouraging third from barrier 1 at his first look in Class 5. #5 Carryon Smiling is a stable switch from Chris So to Danny Shum, and his trial was a pass mark. Purton rides, which is a meaningful booking. #8 Double Bingo has been racing well without winning since joining Ricky Yiu’s stable and comes off a narrow defeat into second. From barrier 4, he can be right there again. #7 Superb Guy needs luck from barrier 11, but Jerry Chau is the right jockey booking, and his last-start second at the track and trip put the writing on the wall that a win is near in the grade.

Race 3 – HKU FACULTIES OF DENTISTRY AND SOCIAL SCIENCES HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Better And Better has been in fine form since a gear tweak, with a pair of fourths, a win and back-to-back seconds. This is a weaker race than recent starts and he can be hard to hold out. #2 Master Payment is a three-year-old who has done plenty right in two starts, placing second each time over 1,000m. From barrier 1, stepping to 1,200m, he should receive every chance to break through under Purton. #5 E Hopeful faced plenty of traffic late last time, so his fourth-place finish had merit. He needs luck from barrier 12 today, but his form is improving and he is not without hope. #1 Sky Deep has been off the scene since March last year. His trials have been encouraging and the market will be telling.

Race 4 – HKU FACULTIES OF LAW AND MEDICINE HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:30 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Solid Car is banging on the door to break through, having placed in four of his five runs this season. His form lines read strongly for a race like this, with placings behind the likes of Hot Delight and Mr Incredible. #6 Fun Together has been disappointing lately but has been freshened, and his trial for return was encouraging. He maps for a far better run today than in recent starts, while Jerry Chau staying aboard is another positive. He is ready to bounce back to form. #2 Strathpeffer will relish barrier 4 after jumping from outside gates in his last four starts. He could lead in a race without much speed on paper and give a good sight. #10 Gor Gor is another who has not had much luck with barriers recently, so barrier 1 gives his map a boost and offers him the chance to bounce back into the money.

Race 5 – UNIVERSITY HALL HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:00 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Allcash will appreciate an inside gate after stepping from outside stalls in his last two starts. He returned to Class 4 last time from barrier 13, easing right back before charging late into third, and can be hard to hold out here. #9 Yoda’s Choice is in career-best form, with two wins and three placings from 11 starts this season, and barrier 4 sets him up to map sweetly and make his own luck as he chases back-to-back wins. #11 Night Purosangue steps up to 1,800m for the first time after a facile two-length win over 1,650m, his first win since joining Me Tsui’s stable. He has been racing well since the stable switch and a mid-draw helps after a run of outside stalls. #1 Happy Universe had a poor trip last start when chasing back-to-back wins and is better than that performance. Barrier 6 can provide a cleaner trip today.

Race 6 – HKU HERITAGE HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:30 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Ace is worth another look after failing to handle the yielding track last time. Barrier 3 gives him a sweet run today and first-time blinkers may add some spark. #10 Victor Supreme is a three-year-old improving with racing. From a wide draw last time, he gave the leaders a big head start but still closed off well, and a mid-draw today could see him settle closer and bring him right into the finish. #2 Mega Mastermind draws wide in barrier 13 but has enough time to roll forward and find a spot under Purton, who rides him for the first time. The switch back to Sha Tin helps after he went too quickly on the lead at Happy Valley last time. #9 Reliable Dad resumes and has shown a nice turn of foot in five career runs. His trial for return was good and barrier 4 should allow him to map well from off the pace.

Race 7 – THE HONG KONG UNIVERSITY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION CHALLENGE CUP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#11 Multisuperstar might enjoy the tempo of 1,200m better after some failed attempts up in trip, while barrier 3 ensures a good run in transit. His trial between runs was encouraging and Badel going back on catches the eye. #5 Virtus Glory gets his chance to live up to his trial work from barrier 2 under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim. That brings him down to 119 pounds in a race where weight will matter. #9 Flying Sniper reunites with Purton, which is meaningful in a race that does not look strong. Barrier 10 is the query. #4 Little Monster won well from a wide draw last start when leading throughout, but he has shown tactical versatility in the past. He gives the impression he still has points in hand.

Race 8 – HKU FOUNDATION HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

19:35 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 Invincible Steed has been well prepared for debut through a series of trials that have steadily improved, the latest an encouraging win in good time on the day. Vincent Ho has been aboard for all of them and barrier 13 should give him a perfect trip on the straight course. #5 Super Strong Kid has had his internal issues but also has plenty of talent. He resumes, has trialed ideally and fresh could be best. #2 Love Together comes off three runs over 1,200m where he was not the worst, but he was a bad traveler at his most recent start. A 46-day freshen since then and the drop back in trip could be key to his improvement. #12 Lucky Candy is bursting to win a race, coming off three straight placings, and drawing the rail in barrier 14 gives him every chance.

Race 9 – HKU JOCKEY CLUB STUDENT VILLAGES HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

20:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#6 Effortless Win created an impression when winning smartly and has since won a trial heat in fine fashion. Barrier 3 sets him up to go back-to-back. #5 Chill Buddy was ninth to Effortless Win last start but had plenty go wrong in the run. Barrier 2 gives him a much better set-up and the switch to a senior jockey is key. #1 Gustosisimo comes into barrier 1 from 13 and Purton takes the ride for the first time. It has been 420 days since his last win, but he is on a winnable mark. #8 High Praise showed improvement at the trials since his debut 12th, when he raced wide and was never going to finish off.

Race 10 – THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

20:40 | 1200m | HKD $2,840,000

#9 Public Attention looks to map very well from barrier 3 off what should be a decent tempo. His first start for the Crawford stable was an encouraging third to Patch Of Stars, the form has held up well and he can take another step forward. #8 Hot Delight is a three-year-old on the rise and comes out of the same race, where he stuck on best of the on-pace horses in a fast-run contest at his first taste of defeat. A rain-affected track also did not suit. #2 Young Champion has trialed nicely since his 12th in the same race as the others, where he also did not enjoy the going. #6 Rising Force is a model of consistency, with two wins and four second-place finishes from six starts this season, and will be up on the pace from barrier 2. His chances hinge on the early pressure.

Race 11 – HKU JOCKEY CLUB TOWER HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:15 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 Chill Easy arrives off back-to-back placings since the cheekpieces went on and looks ready to win. Barrier 3 sets him up for a sweet run in transit off what should be a decent gallop, and he will be hard to hold out. #6 The Unique Star is trending the right way and led at a strong clip last start before holding third in the same race as Chill Easy. He does not have to lead today, but should still be up there making his own luck. #3 Fit For Beauty has barrier 14 to overcome, but Purton remaining in the saddle helps. #12 Kempes gets Atzeni back aboard after a nice fourth first-up off a break, when he jumped from barrier 12, eased back early and found the line well. Barrier 4 is a map upgrade today.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 1, 4, 10, 2

Race 2: 2, 5, 8, 7

Race 3: 4, 2, 5, 1

Race 4: 3, 6, 2, 10

Race 5: 2, 9, 11, 1

Race 6: 7, 10, 2, 9

Race 7: 11, 5, 9, 4

Race 8: 7, 5, 2, 12

Race 9: 6, 5, 1, 8

Race 10: 9, 8, 2, 6

Race 11: 7, 6, 3, 12

Jackpot information for 7 June, Sunday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,500,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.