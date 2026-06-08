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HONG KONG RACING

Thursday trial to give Zac Purton Premier Cup guide on Little Paradise

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Little Paradise will try at Sha Tin on Thursday before a likely start in the G3 Premier Cup on June 21. HKJC
Little Paradise will try at Sha Tin on Thursday before a likely start in the G3 Premier Cup on June 21. HKJC

Little Paradise will trial under Zac Purton on Thursday morning, with the Hong Kong Classic Mile winner expected to press on to the Group 3 Premier Cup over 1,400 meters on June 21 if all goes well.

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Purton rode Jimmy Ting Koon-ho’s stable star in his first four starts this season for three wins and a third before choosing Sagacious Life in the Four-Year-Old Classic Series. Vincent Ho Chak-yiu picked up the ride and partnered Little Paradise to an explosive win in the Classic Mile before the gelding failed to feature in the next two legs, including a ninth in the Hong Kong Derby.

Purton was back aboard in the Group 1 Champions Mile, where Little Paradise again finished out of the frame, beaten four and a half lengths in 10th.

“He’s going to trial on Thursday and if he comes through the trial in good order, he’s going to run in the Group 3 over 1,400m,” Purton told The Standard. “He’s been running well, he just hasn’t had much go his way for a few runs now, which is obviously frustrating, but hopefully that’ll change and he’s got next season to look forward to."

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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