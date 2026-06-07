RACEDAY REVIEW: Yip's quickfire double, Chau tightens Tony Cruz Award grip, and Leading Dragon fires for Ng

Training Performance of the Day - Dennis Yip Chor-hong

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Dennis Yip Chor-hong earned the training honors after an early race-to-race double, after Top To Sky shed his maiden tag before three-year-old Master Payment announced himself as a three-year-old to follow.

Yip linked up with visiting Australian jockey Ethan Brown for the first time and the partnership got off to a perfect start with Top To Sky. Brown followed instructions, pressed forward to sit outside leader Mazing Grace and showed enough fight in the straight to stave off the closers, breaking through at start 11 after 10 previous unplaced efforts.

Master Payment then kept the stable’s momentum rolling after consecutive seconds over the Sha Tin 1,000m straight. Zac Purton made full use of barrier one, taking control from the front before kicking clear to score by a length and a half.

The double gave Yip his first winners since May 9, when he struck with Smart Avenue and Northern Fire Ball, and lifted his season tally to 19.

Ride of the Day - Jerry Chau Chun-lok

Jerry Chau Chun-lok strengthened his grip on the Tony Cruz Award with an inch-perfect ride aboard Mark Newnham’s Ace in the Class 4 over 1,600m.

Chau has done all the riding on the four-year-old since he joined Newnham, with the partnership winning first-up for the stable at the top of Class 5 before two unplaced runs.

This time, Chau gave Ace every chance. He found the perfect spot four back on the rail, stayed patient as the field turned for home and waited until inside the final 200m before asking his mount to extend. Ace overhauled long-time leader Bling Bling Genius and then held off the fast-finishing Victor Supreme by a head.

The win lifted Chau to 43 victories for the season before he added the finale aboard Chill Easy, taking his tally to 44 and extending his lead in the prize for leading home-grown rider. Vincent Ho Chak-yiu is next best among the locals on 32.

Horse to Follow - Leading Dragon

Pierre Ng Pang-chi hopes Leading Dragon can take another step next season after the three-year-old broke through for his first win at start seven.

It was a case of all’s well that ends well for Ng and Leading Dragon, who had to deal with a minor pre-race veterinary issue. The youngster was sent to the gates earlier than his rivals after blood was detected in his mouth during the parade, although Ng said the issue was quickly resolved.

“He got a cut on his tongue, there was a bit of blood in his mouth during the parade, so the vet wanted to bring him out, give his mouth a good wash and make sure he was fine,” Ng said.

Leading Dragon also won without the usual help of Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu’s 10-pound claim, with the apprentice instead finishing second aboard Virtus Glory for her master Ricky Yiu Poon-fai. Ng was delighted to continue his association with Andrea Atzeni and indicated he would stay aboard Leading Dragon going forward.