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HONG KONG RACING

Hundred up: Avdulla's milestone arrives at a critical hour

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

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A pick-up ride gave Brenton Avdulla a timely boost on Wednesday night, the Australian bringing up his 100th Hong Kong win in what has been a difficult season.

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Avdulla landed the milestone aboard John Size's Take Action after Hugh Bowman was unable to make the weight, the consistent galloper duly delivering at the city track.

"It's a good result to pick up," Avdulla said. "If you asked me at the start of the season, I hoped it was probably going to come a couple of months in. But to do it now, for John Size – with a pick-up ride – it's pretty appropriate.

"John's been one of the most loyal supporters I've had since I've been here and Hughie wasn't able to do it tonight, but great to get the opportunity to ride him. He's been a consistent horse all season. He deserved to win.

"But to ride 100 winners in Hong Kong … big thrill. It's an achievement I probably didn't think would happen before I came to Hong Kong a few years ago. I thought that was just going to be an eight or nine-week season and then I'd go home. But to come back and be here for three seasons, it's a big thrill."

The victory comes at a key time for Avdulla, with officials soon to decide the make-up of next season's riding roster. He finished fourth in last season's championship but has struggled this term – the win was just his 17th of the campaign.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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