Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, June 10

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, June 10.

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Race Meeting: 10/06/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "C+3" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – CHEK LAP KOK HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 1800m | HKD $875,000

#1 Kingly Demeanor finds a winnable race back down in Class 5, where he is a three-time winner from nine starts, and he will also appreciate an inside draw after stepping from barrier 13 in his last two runs. He can lead and prove hard to run down. #5 Smart City maps for a good run just off the speed from barrier 4 and will be more effective back on turf after a failed run on the all-weather last time. #8 All Are Mine was well beaten over 2,200m last start but was unsuited racing on speed and being hard to settle. Back in trip and ridden off the pace should suit his chances better. #3 Splendid Force placed a fast-finishing second at this track and trip two starts ago before stepping to 2,200m and not seeing it out.

Race 2 – KAI TAK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Precision Hope put the writing on the wall last time with a fast-finishing fourth, beaten half a length in a strong race. Barrier 1 sets him up for a sweet run and he looks ready to win. #5 Noble Pursuit is 623 days between wins but is more than capable against this lot, and his last-start fast-finishing fifth was a solid effort. #1 Legend Winner needs to overcome barrier 11, but his first look in Class 4 was a good return to form when placed third, and he is on an upward trajectory. #2 Cheaha steps up to 1,650m, which is the query, but he has performed well in two runs since the class drop with a pair of fourths. Last start, he had a very poor trip but recovered and finished off strongly. He likely sits back from barrier 10 and launches late.

Race 3 – STANLEY HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Silver Spurs draws widest in barrier 12, but in a race without much early speed on paper, Moreira may be able to come across and find a comfortable position. He did that last start from barrier 14 at Sha Tin, when he led and was only collared late into second. #3 Bullish Nova placed an encouraging third on debut, which is not always easy at Happy Valley, and can take natural improvement from that effort. #5 King Oberon gets Purton in the saddle for the first time and the booking looks timely after some luckless recent runs. #7 Heroic Vanguard ran an encouraging seventh at his first look at Happy Valley, settling back from the outside stall before closing late despite finding traffic. Barrier 3 sets him up for a better run.

Race 4 – TSIM SHA TSUI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Grand Nova seems a better horse at Happy Valley after a couple of recent second-place finishes to handy types, while he has not performed as well down the Sha Tin straight. Barrier 2 gives him every chance in the run. #8 Harmony Fire has been running well but has had to do it from outside gates recently, making barrier 1 key to his chances today. #9 Mapogo has not delivered on his trial form in three runs so far, but the switch to Jerry Chau is an encouraging jockey booking and a gear tweak could prove the key to improvement. #5 Beauty Show went too quickly on pace last time and only faded late into seventh. He is only a three-year-old who will be better in time, but the ability is there.

Race 5 – THE TOURISM CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Absolute Awakened steps out for David Hayes for the first time and his two trials since the stable switch have been encouraging pieces of work. He looks ready to go first-up. #5 Decision Link won easily last time as the well-backed odds-on favorite, and barrier 3 gives him the right set-up to repeat the dose. #1 General Redwood won smartly from barrier 12 last start, coming from the rear with a big run and showing tactical versatility after leading throughout two runs prior. Barrier 1 should see him more prominent today. #3 Sturdy Ruby can map sweetly from barrier 2 and take a step forward on his close-up eighth when returning to Class 4 last time.

Race 6 – STANLEY HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Elegant Life carries nine pounds more for his facile last-start win, where he scored by two and a quarter lengths, and gets the same set-up again from barrier 3, where he will be hardest to hold out. #2 Superb King can make full use of barrier 2 to lead or be handy. He has been knocking on the door for a maiden win, coming off four straight placings, and gets every chance to break through here. #8 Live Wire led and gave a solid sight first-up from barrier 11, only being caught late when beaten under a length into fifth. Barrier 6 second-up should help him save energy early and have more left in the tank late. #4 Giant Leap also gets a better map than last start, when he stepped from barrier 12 at Sha Tin.

Race 7 – VICTORIA HARBOUR HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1800m | HKD $2,050,000

#8 Ace War gets a barrier upgrade today, drawing barrier 2 after stepping from gates 8 and 11 since returning to Class 3, where he has placed both times off an impressive Class 4 win. The inside gate may allow him to settle that little bit closer in the run. #1 Fallon returns to a track and distance where he thrives, with three wins from five attempts, after three runs at Sha Tin since winning here four starts ago. #3 The Auspicious has the form on the board, having beaten Ace War two starts ago before backing it up with another solid effort when second to Liveandletlive. #10 Audacious Pursuit steps into Class 3 for the first time after registering his second career win at start 12 and will relish a 14-pound drop in the weights.

Race 8 – WEST KOWLOON HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#8 Tycoon Resources is a smart three-year-old on the up after stringing together back-to-back wins in Class 4 over 1,000m. This is his first Class 3 test, as well as his first attempt at 1,200m, but barrier 4 gives him every chance to post the winning hat-trick. #5 Szeryng returns off a mandatory stand-down after bleeding in his last race in January. He has looked good in his trials for return and can enjoy a good run from barrier 1. #4 Greater Bae needs plenty of luck from barrier 11, but his recent trial in blinkers did not go unnoticed. He will have to be ridden back, but he is one to look for late. #12 Refusetobeenglish is fresh and should map for a good run from barrier 3. Eligible for Class 4, he remains in Class 3 on a light weight, and at this track and distance this season he has been threatening a win.

Race 9 – WEST KOWLOON HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#1 Flying Wrote is thriving, with three wins and a further four seconds from 11 starts this season. Barrier 4 should give him every chance to get the run of the race, and he can win again despite carrying top weight. #6 Storming Dragon draws barrier 1, but still needs to make full use of it early. He has been a model of consistency recently, with a win and a third from his last four starts. #4 Motor comes off a win at his second Class 3 start, which is encouraging, and the form has stood up with runner-up Son Pak Fu coming out and winning his next race. Barrier 10 is trickier, but he remains in the mix. #2 Lifeline Express comes to Happy Valley for the first time and brings strong Sha Tin form to the table.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 1, 5, 8, 3

Race 2: 7, 5, 1, 2

Race 3: 10, 3, 5, 7

Race 4: 3, 8, 9, 5

Race 5: 7, 5, 1, 3

Race 6: 3, 2, 8, 4

Race 7: 8, 1, 3, 10

Race 8: 8, 5, 4, 12

Race 9: 1, 6, 4, 2

Jackpot information for 10 June, Wednesday meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$200,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$800,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.