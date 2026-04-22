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ENTERTAINMENT

Youngest district councilor Angel Chong turns heads on Miss Hong Kong pageant carpet

ENTERTAINMENT
8 mins ago
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Amidst the flashing cameras at the 2025 Miss Hong Kong pageant recruitment, Angel Chong Nga-ting -- the youngest district councilor -- made an unexpected entrance that stirred up curiosity. 

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Upon stepping into the spotlight, Chong introduced herself as "Angel" and denied having a modeling career.

In response to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, Chong's assistant confirmed the individual in the video was Chong and mentioned that further details would be provided by Chong later.

As a member of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), the 24-year-old recently served as a guest at the 5th Anniversary of Promulgation & Implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law Forum on Saturday (Jun 21).

Chong took to Instagram earlier today to express her hopes of exploring a new approach to building ties with the community through a fresh platform. 

"I want to continue my work as a district councilor and serve the community," the Peking University student who was appointed to represent the Sai Kung district added.

Despite feeling nervous about her choice, Chong indicated her readiness to embrace innovation and sought support from the community.

The DAB stated that it respects its members' individual choices and believes they would manage their time properly, ensuring that their obligations as district councilors are not compromised in meeting public expectations.

In an earlier interview, Chong revealed her goal to expand her followers to increase media exposure and amplify community voices, garnering around 4,100 followers on Instagram as of Tuesday afternoon.

Angel Chong Nga-tingdistrictSai KungDistruct CouncilorMiss Hong Kongpageant

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