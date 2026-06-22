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GOSSIP

Michele Reis turns 56, draws attention with youthful glow and $120,000 Hermès bag

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Former actress and 1988 Miss Hong Kong winner Michele Monique Reis celebrated her 56th birthday in style, sharing a sweet photo with husband Julian Hui that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

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The former beauty queen posted the photo on social media on Saturday (Jun 20) to mark the occasion, showing the couple leaning their heads together while cuddling their white pet dog. Reis appeared radiant in a pink off-the-shoulder top and long rose-gold wavy hair, with netizens praising her youthful appearance and glowing complexion.

source: online
source: online

Adding to the buzz was a Hermès Constance handbag seen beside her in the photo, reportedly valued at around HK$120,000. The actress also showed off her slender legs, drawing compliments from followers who said she looked decades younger than her age.

Reis, long regarded as one of Hong Kong's most beautiful actresses, married Hui in 2008 and has largely stepped away from the entertainment industry since then. The couple share a son, Jayden, who is currently studying in the United Kingdom.

With their son overseas, the pair have frequently been spotted spending time together, attending concerts, travelling and celebrating special occasions as a couple. Earlier this year, the couple also enjoyed a cherry blossom trip to Japan, with Reis sharing photos from the getaway that drew praise from fans.

Reis has often been associated with a luxurious lifestyle since marrying Hui, the grandson of late shipping tycoon Hui Sai-fun. Following the death of Hui's father in 2018, local media reports claimed that the family's assets were placed under a trust arrangement, with the couple reportedly receiving a monthly allowance from the family estate.

Reis rose to fame after winning the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1988 and went on to become one of the most recognizable faces in Hong Kong cinema during the 1990s. She remains a popular figure on social media, where fans continue to marvel at her youthful looks and seemingly ageless appearance.

Michele Reis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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