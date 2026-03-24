Elaine Yiu ditches rumored beau, parties with tycoon on night out

Hong Kong actress Elaine Yiu Tsz-ling has sparked fresh buzz over her love life after being spotted partying with a wealthy businessman — seemingly leaving her rumored younger boyfriend behind, according to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard.

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The 45-year-old star, who has been in showbiz for over two decades, was previously linked to Edwin Chui Woei-dong, the son of the late actor Norman Chui Siu-keung. The pair were earlier reported to be in a low-key relationship after being seen dining and shopping together, even returning to Yiu’s residence.

Night Out Chemistry: Yiu and Tycoon Heat Up Pickleball Match

Yiu previously admitted there was “room for development” with Chui, praising him as a “nice and simple” person, while Chui also described her as kind and hardworking. However, the rumored relationship now appears to have cooled, with Yiu recently downplaying it as “friendship” and hinting at limited contact.

Amid this apparent cooling-off, Yiu was spotted stepping back into the social scene, attending the reopening of a restaurant in Causeway Bay. She first dined with a female friend before heading upstairs to join a pickleball session — a trending sport among Hong Kong’s entertainment circles. There, she caught the attention of a well-built, silver-haired businessman identified as Rocky Chan, who is reportedly actively promoting pickleball in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Despite being a beginner, Yiu teamed up with Chan for a doubles match. Witnesses said Chan guided her movements and even held her hand during play, prompting the actress to beam with excitement. As the game heated up, so did the chemistry. The pair were seen whispering closely and strategizing, eventually clinching victory. Yiu appeared increasingly energized, even removing her outerwear mid-game as the match intensified.

The night did not end there. After their win, the duo moved to the bar area, where they continued drinking and chatting up close. Their interaction grew noticeably more intimate as the evening progressed. Around 11 p.m., the pair were seen leaving together by taxi, disappearing into the night — fueling speculation that Yiu may have moved on from her rumored romance.

Elaine Yiu’s Tumultuous Love Life

Yiu, who rose to fame after winning a TV hosting competition in 2002 and later gained recognition in dramas such as Captain of Destiny, has long attracted attention for both her career and her colorful love life. She is perhaps best known for her three-year relationship with wealthy businessman Cheng Tsz-bong. In 2019, she was linked to Raymond Yeung, chairman of the Central nightclub Dragon-i, sparking controversy over his previous marriage. However, as Yeung had already been separated and divorced, Yiu quickly ended the relationship amid public scrutiny.