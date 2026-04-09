Eric Tsang wins NT$57m lawsuit after more than 20 years

Hong Kong actor and producer Eric Tsang Chi-wai has won a long-running legal battle to recover unpaid film remuneration, with a Taiwanese court ordering a producer to pay damages.

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In a ruling on Tuesday (Apr 8), Taiwan’s High Court, in a retrial, overturned an earlier decision and ordered veteran producer Chiu Li-kuan to pay Tsang about NT$57 million (HK$14 million).

The dispute dates back to Tsang’s work in Taiwan, where he entrusted his film earnings to late producer Pei Hsiang-chuan. The two settled accounts in 2003, confirming that Pei owed Tsang about HK$14 million, but the payment was never made before Pei’s death in 2015.

Pei left an estate worth more than NT$130 million (HK$32 million), which was bequeathed to his protégé Chiu.

Tsang filed suit in 2018, but the case went through multiple twists and turns. He initially lost in a lower court but later won on appeal. After the Supreme Court ordered a retrial, Tsang added Chiu as a co-defendant.

The latest ruling again found in favor of Tsang, with Chiu now liable for the payment. The case can still be appealed.

Chiu, a prominent figure in the Chinese-language entertainment industry, is known as a talent manager and producer. She has worked with major stars including Faye Wong and Na Ying.