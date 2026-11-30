Jurrien Timber scored a contentious late equaliser before Arsenal survived a stoppage-time VAR check for a possible penalty as the Premier League leaders drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday after a breathless contest.

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Arsenal twice came from behind to preserve their six-point advantage over City, with Mikel Arteta's side top on 29 points after 12 games.

City are now winless in five league games but Enzo Maresca's team produced one of their best performances of the season and had some justification for feeling aggrieved.

The final flashpoint came when Josko Gvardiol's goal-bound header struck the arm of Arsenal substitute Viktor Gyokeres, but VAR rejected City's penalty appeals after ruling the Arsenal substitute's hand was in a natural position.

"Obviously there was a lot going on, but I've just seen it back and it's blatant," City midfielder Elliot Anderson said.

"(Gyokeres') hands are up here," Anderson added, holding his hands up to his chest. "Obviously not a normal position. But it is what it is, it's what we're up against and we'll fight."

The Premier League Match Centre posted an explanation, with the VAR saying: "It's the left hand, left hand, tucked in", although the ball appeared to hit the right arm of Gyokeres.

'UNLUCKY WITH THE DECISIONS'

City manager Maresca said they had not been getting any luck with recent decisions, but preferred to focus on his side's display that hinted at a revival. He did, however, suggest Timber was lucky not to be sent off in the first half for what he thought was a hair pull on Jeremy Doku.

"For me the most important thing is how we compete and how we play, this is one thing," the Italian said. "The other thing is that in the last three or four Premier League games we have been unlucky with the decisions.

"It's better to think it's bad luck and we move on," he said. "It's important how we compete, how we attack, how we defend. I think today was, from that point of view, a statement."

After weathering a ferocious Arsenal start, Erling Haaland gave City the lead, steering a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal's keeper David Raya after the home side had given the ball away deep in their own half.

Arsenal were level six minutes later,though, when a deep Christos Tzolis ball found Mikel Merino at the back post and he headed it back across the box for an onrushing Kai Havertz to send a diving header past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City were quick out of the blocks in the second half and retook the lead after three minutes.

The impressive Ayyoub Bouaddi nicked the ball off Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and played an astute pass for the galloping Enzo Fernandez to guide the ball past Raya.

City dropped deeper and Arsenal began to threaten with Gyokeres spurning one golden opportunity.

But the champions made it 2-2 when an 83rd-minute corner bounced in off Timber's hip.

There was, however, a lengthy VAR check to decide if the ball had touched the Arsenal player's hand, while City goalkeeper Donnarumma felt he had been fouled by Gabriel as he tried to reach the corner.

The biggest controversy was still to come though.

Arsenal came into the match as league leaders despite signs of a recent dip, with draws against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund raising questions about their attacking efficiency.

'A LOT OF RESILIENCE'

"Ultimately we were twice behind and we managed to get a point," manager Arteta said. "We made life difficult for ourselves by giving the ball away in easy positions.

"But the players believed we would get something out the game, we made big chances and showed a lot of resilience."

City's performance should ease some of the pressure after their recent run had raised questions about their defensive record and midfield cohesion.

Off the pitch, uncertainty continues around the club's appeal against a finding that it committed more than 100 breaches of financial rules.

Reuters