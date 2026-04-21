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FOOTBALL

Hong Kong Football Festival returns with Manchester City, Inter, Chelsea and Juventus in August

FOOTBALL
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Legends from the four participating clubs - (from left) Shaun Wright-Phillips, Christian Vieri, Roberto Di Matteo, and Edgar Davids attended the HKFF press conference on Tuesday.
Legends from the four participating clubs - (from left) Shaun Wright-Phillips, Christian Vieri, Roberto Di Matteo, and Edgar Davids attended the HKFF press conference on Tuesday.

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Hong Kong will once again take center stage on the global football calendar this summer, as the Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) returns with four of Europe’s most decorated clubs.

Scheduled from July 31 to August 5, the festival will feature Manchester City, FC Internazionale Milano, Chelsea FC, and Juventus, with two headline matches staged at the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium.

The event follows last year’s edition, which drew more than 100,000 spectators, signaling renewed momentum for large-scale international sport in the city.

The opening fixture on August 1 will see Manchester City face Inter Milan, while Chelsea will take on Juventus on August 5. 

Both matches are positioned as key pre-season tests for the clubs ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, bringing elite-level competition to local fans.

Each team arrives with a distinguished record. Manchester City have dominated English football in recent years, while Inter continue to lead in Italy’s Serie A. Chelsea and Juventus, both steeped in European success, add further depth to a lineup that reflects decades of footballing excellence.

Confidence in Hong Kong’s sporting stage

Organizers say the festival’s return underscores Hong Kong’s growing role as a destination for world-class events.

Rachael Carroll, Managing Director at TEG Sport, noted that following strong fan response in 2025, the decision to bring back the festival with four top clubs reflects confidence in the city’s ability to deliver high-level sporting experiences, with squads expected to showcase both depth and star quality in a World Cup year.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said the hosting of major international events helps energize the community, strengthen sporting culture, and attract visitors.

She added that the continued participation of leading European clubs demonstrates confidence in both Hong Kong’s market and its venues.

Chairman of the Hong Kong, China Football Association Eric Fok Kai-shan described last year’s festival as a celebration of the city’s long-standing passion for football.

He said strong local and regional support for European clubs continues to drive demand, positioning the 2026 edition for similar success.

Ticketing and fan access

Ticket sales will roll out in phases, with registration for pre-sale access already open through TEG Sport. Pre-sale begins on May 13, followed by general public sales on May 14 via HK Ticketing.

Prices range from HK$399 to HK$2,999 across six seating categories, with dedicated fan zones for each club. Travel and accommodation packages will be available from May 7 through Trip.com.

Open training sessions at Kai Tak Stadium will also be accessible to fans, with tickets priced at HK$299. Organizers will distribute 10,000 complimentary training tickets to local community and youth groups, widening access to the event beyond match days.

Hong Kong Football FestivalManchester CityInterChelseaJuventusKai Tak

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