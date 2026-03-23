Man City cut Arsenal down to size as O'Reilly double seals League Cup final

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Slick Semenyo helps title-chasing Man City to 3-0 win over Fulham
12-02-2026 06:42 HKT
Man City snatch chaotic 2-1 win at Liverpool to stay on Arsenal's heels
09-02-2026 03:45 HKT
Man City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League
21-01-2026 06:02 HKT
Advantage Arsenal in League Cup semi-final after win at Chelsea
15-01-2026 07:07 HKT
Arsenal get title boost as Man City and Villa both drop points
08-01-2026 06:19 HKT
Manchester City rally to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Bernabeu
11-12-2025 06:27 HKT
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
30-10-2025 07:13 HKT