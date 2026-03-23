logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Man City cut Arsenal down to size as O'Reilly double seals League Cup final

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
League CupManchester CityArsena

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16
FOOTBALL
18-03-2026 06:57 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City drop precious points in title race with shocking 2-2 draw with Forest
FOOTBALL
05-03-2026 06:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Slick Semenyo helps title-chasing Man City to 3-0 win over Fulham
FOOTBALL
12-02-2026 06:42 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City snatch chaotic 2-1 win at Liverpool to stay on Arsenal's heels
FOOTBALL
09-02-2026 03:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:02 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Advantage Arsenal in League Cup semi-final after win at Chelsea
FOOTBALL
15-01-2026 07:07 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Semenyo on target again as Man City beat Newcastle in League Cup semi-final
FOOTBALL
14-01-2026 07:46 HKT
Arsenal get title boost as Man City and Villa both drop points
FOOTBALL
08-01-2026 06:19 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Manchester City rally to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Bernabeu
FOOTBALL
11-12-2025 06:27 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
FOOTBALL
30-10-2025 07:13 HKT
Carrie Lam’s eldest son joins Southwest University China-Greece civilizations exchange center for postdoctoral research
NEWS
21-03-2026 16:25 HKT
Li Ka-shing's gift watch to son steals spotlight at CK Hutchison results briefing
MUST READ
19-03-2026 21:03 HKT
(File photo)
ComplexCon Hong Kong 2026 opens with Rosanna Law hailing city as East-West cultural hub
NEWS
21-03-2026 13:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.