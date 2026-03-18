PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win

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Ruthless Atletico punish Tottenham errors in 5-2 Champions League rout
11-03-2026 06:54 HKT
Heartbreak for Newcastle as Yamal's late penalty rescues draw for Barca
11-03-2026 06:50 HKT
Advantage Galatasaray as Lemina header earns 1-0 win over Liverpool
11-03-2026 06:05 HKT
Pedro hat-trick sinks Villa as Chelsea climb into top five
05-03-2026 06:58 HKT
Timber header earns Arsenal crucial win over Chelsea
02-03-2026 03:39 HKT
Chelsea suffer familiar failings as Leeds battle back for 2-2 draw
11-02-2026 07:13 HKT
Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into Champions League last 16, dumps out Napoli
29-01-2026 06:58 HKT
Arsenal complete Champions League clean sweep for top spot
29-01-2026 06:55 HKT
Mbappe and Vinicius shine as Real Madrid thrash Monaco 6-1
21-01-2026 06:54 HKT
Arsenal in seventh heaven with 3-1 win at Inter
21-01-2026 06:52 HKT