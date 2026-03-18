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FOOTBALL

PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win

FOOTBALL
5 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Champions LeagueParis St GermainChelsea

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