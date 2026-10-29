logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Samsung posts record profit in Q3 on AI chip boom

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS

Samsung Electronics said on Thursday its operating profit rose nearly ninefold to a record high in the third quarter, driven by robust demand for AI chips, and flagged it expected the chip shortage to deepen next year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The world's top memory chipmaker echoed its cross-town rival SK Hynix which reported strong earnings on Wednesday and an upbeat outlook, helping to ease market concerns that AI-driven chip earnings could lose momentum.

"In 2027, the business expects AI infrastructure capital expenditure to reach a historic level as the AI ecosystem expands," it said in a statement. "Increasing AI-driven demand will far exceed the industry supply in comparison with 2026."

Samsung reported operating profit of 107.4 trillion won (US$80.04 billion) for the July-to-September period, in line with its estimate and up from 12.2 trillion won a year earlier.

Its semiconductor division posted a 15-fold jump in the third quarter from a year earlier to 106.5 trillion won, accounting for almost all of the group's total profit.

While demand for AI chips is expected to remain resilient, concerns about financing for AI infrastructure and rising competition from China have weighed on chip stocks in recent months.

Samsung said it would pay 30 trillion won in dividends for the third quarter ended in September, or 4,601 won per share, which was in line with expectations.

Shares in Samsung fell 4.6 percent in early trade, while SK Hynix rose 0.7 percent.

Reuters


 

SamsungrevenueprofitAIchip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Cash is king as investors draw new battle lines in AI spending boom
WORLD
55 mins ago
Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI financing driving private credit growth as refinancing risks rise, Moody's says
FINANCE
18 hours ago
The logo of Ping An Insurance seen at a Beijing event in April, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ping An insurance nine months profit fell 27.3pc as investment gains falls
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
HK exports growth gallops at fastest pace in four decades, up 65pc in September
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A construction site for one of the largest data centre projects in Japan by Australian property group Goodman Group in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, October 1, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Chang-Ran Kim
Asia emerges as data center hotspot, Japan ranks priciest for construction
FINANCE
19 hours ago
People walk past an Alibaba Cloud sign during the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese cloud giants seek long-term server memory supply from Samsung, SK Hynix, South Korean media reports
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels
CHINA
20 hours ago
China Overseas Q3 operating profit hits 1.95 billion yuan
China Overseas Q3 operating profit hits 1.95 billion yuan
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A logo of UBS is pictured outside a branch of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland, June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
UBS meets expectations with US$2.7 billion Q3 profit
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit trounces forecasts
FINANCE
21 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
18 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.