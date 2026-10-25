Audi CEO defends US investment plan against criticism over Trump, Germany cuts

Audi CEO Gernot Doellner on Sunday defended the announcement of a planned US$4 billion (HK$31.2 billion) US investment alongside President Donald Trump, arguing that the decision had been months in the making and would benefit the Volkswagen brand's global footprint.

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"This decision was preceded by many months of careful planning and intense negotiations," Doellner told reporters on Sunday. "If the American president invites you, you accept the invitation. That is what respect for the office and for the country in which we invest demands."

The plan to set up the premium carmaker's first US production presence in the US—yet to be approved by Volkswagen's supervisory board, including critical labor representatives—was "not a decision against Germany," Doellner added, arguing that it could protect jobs at home by strengthening Audi's global business.

Reuters