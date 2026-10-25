Audi CEO defends US investment plan against criticism over Trump, Germany cuts

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US spy chief warns Iran has ramped up efforts to target Americans
24-10-2026 17:35 HKT
Trump says US may do another military operation against Iran
24-10-2026 16:33 HKT
Pentagon designates Confucius Institutes in US a national security threat
24-10-2026 11:52 HKT
US, South Korean officials see little chance of Trump-Kim meeting this year
23-10-2026 14:40 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
24-10-2026 18:45 HKT
Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov
24-10-2026 20:04 HKT