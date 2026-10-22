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FINANCE

Meta strikes deal to keep Zuckerberg in California after wealth tax concerns

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks on after a meeting of technology executives about artificial intelligence at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. AFP
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks on after a meeting of technology executives about artificial intelligence at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. AFP

Meta Platforms has struck a deal with Mark Zuckerberg to keep him living in California after the CEO warned he was considering leaving the state that houses the company’s headquarters if voters pass a wealth tax proposal next month.

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Under the deal, Zuckerberg will get non-voting shares he can sell to potentially foot a multi-billion-dollar tax bill in the event the proposal is approved, in exchange for a commitment to remain a resident of California, or wherever Meta maintains its headquarters, for eight years, Meta said on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg, the world’s sixth richest person according to Forbes, told Meta he was considering moving his primary residence outside California because Proposition 40, a ballot measure dubbed the “California wealth tax,” could expose him to a massive tax liability, potentially forcing him to sell voting shares to pay it.

Proposition 40, which asks Californians whether to impose a one-time 5 percent tax on the state’s billionaires, is far from certain to pass, political analysts say. The state is home to as many as 250 billionaires collectively worth upwards of US$2 trillion.

Zuckerberg, who has a net worth of about US$240 billion, can immediately sell 20 percent of the Class C shares he receives, representing 10 percent of his overall economic stake in the company, allowing him to pay a potential tax bill without losing voting control.

The company said on Wednesday it will issue a new class of non-voting Class C common stock in January 2027, effectively resulting in a two-for-one split, to fund acquisitions and retain top talent while maintaining Zuckerberg’s control.

Meta’s long-term forecasts, as described in the filing, showed it would need to raise “hundreds of billions of dollars” over several years, beginning as early as fall 2026, as it expects to need capital to finance its AI-related growth plan.

The parent of Facebook and Instagram said a special committee of its board concluded it was “critically important” that Zuckerberg remain in a leadership role and continue to manage the company from its California headquarters, particularly during what it described as “unprecedented challenge and competition in our industry” driven by AI.

Reuters

Meta PlatformMark Zuckerberg

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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