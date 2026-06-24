logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Mark Zuckerberg directed Meta to create a prediction markets app, NYT reports

INNOVATION
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg recently dispatched a small team at his company to create a smartphone app similar to Polymarket and Kalshi, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two employees with knowledge of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The app will probably rely on a video game-like points system instead of users wagering money, though the company has not ruled out betting real money eventually, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Prediction markets surged in popularity during the 2024 US presidential election and have evolved into an asset class that lets investors wager on a variety of events, from monetary policy to sports tournaments. Trading platforms such as Robinhood and Interactive Brokers have rolled out event contracts.

The Times report said the app is internally referred to as "Arena" by Meta that would function independently from its social networking apps including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Arena is one of several applications Meta is testing. Another of these standalone apps, Meta Photos, is designed to generate new forms of media, the report said.

Meta aims to grow the app by leveraging its large social networking audiences and directing them toward using it, according to the report. In April, the company reported 3.56 billion daily active people, a metric it uses to track unique users who open any one of its apps in a day.

Prediction markets could balloon to US$1 trillion in annual trading volumes by decade-end, Bernstein said in April. But they have also drawn increasing scrutiny as well-timed trades ahead of US President Donald Trump's major policy surprises have potentially led to millions of dollars in profits for unknown traders.

Reuters

Mark Zuckerbergmetapredictionmarket

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index sees above 25,000 points on Monday's open
FINANCE
15-06-2026 10:04 HKT
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and a SpaceX logo are seen in this illustration created on January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
SpaceX debut draws a crowd, but few recent hot IPOs outpace the market
WORLD
26-05-2026 11:35 HKT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
AI boom puts SK Hynix on cusp of US$1 trillion market value
INNOVATION
14-05-2026 16:30 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed outside of TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS
TSMC says global chip market to hit US$1.5 trillion by 2030 as AI drives growth
FINANCE
14-05-2026 10:53 HKT
Meta looks to raise up to US$25 billion via bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
30-04-2026 21:56 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to NCAA Collegiate National Champions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2026. (Reuters)
US will have nearly 50 percent of chip market "very soon", Trump claims
INNOVATION
26-04-2026 20:59 HKT
File Photo: China's International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang leaves the venue for APEC Trade Ministers' meeting in Seogwipo on Jeju island, South Korea, May 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/FILE PHOTO
China's vice commerce minister meets Ford executive, urges deeper market presence
CHINA
15-04-2026 18:51 HKT
Reuters
Meta unveils two Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription wearers starting at US$499
FINANCE
31-03-2026 21:44 HKT
Brain-computer interface scientist and National People's Congress delegate Yao Dezhong poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, China March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Laurie Chen
China approves market launch of brain-computer interface medical device in world first
CHINA
13-03-2026 20:26 HKT
A screen displays the the company logo for Goldman Sachs on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 7, 2025. REUTERS
Goldman CEO says markets may take 'couple of weeks' to digest Iran war impacts
FINANCE
04-03-2026 11:08 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Hong Kong YouTuber assaulted on live stream at San Tin restaurant
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.