DBS launches HK's first Visa Infinite Privilege card

DBS Hong Kong unveiled the upcoming “DBS Vantage Card” on Wednesday, marking Hong Kong's first Visa Infinite Privilege credit card tailored for globally minded affluent customers.

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Aimed at integrating wealth management, travel, and lifestyle experiences, the new card is anchored by four key pillars under DBS Treasures: infinite spending rewards, elevated banking privileges, travel access, and lifestyle access.

“Premium today is no longer defined solely by spending power,” said Emily Ip, head of Cards and Unsecured Lending, consumer banking group and wealth management at DBS Hong Kong. “With the DBS Vantage Card, we are extending the value of DBS Treasures beyond wealth management and into the moments that matter.”

The partnership aims to deliver a differentiated premium proposition, offering exclusive travel privileges and personalised lifestyle benefits for discerning customers and their families, said Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau.