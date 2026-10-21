logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

DBS launches HK's first Visa Infinite Privilege card

FINANCE
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
DBS launches HK's first Visa Infinite Privilege card
DBS launches HK's first Visa Infinite Privilege card

DBS Hong Kong unveiled the upcoming “DBS Vantage Card” on Wednesday, marking Hong Kong's first Visa Infinite Privilege credit card tailored for globally minded affluent customers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Aimed at integrating wealth management, travel, and lifestyle experiences, the new card is anchored by four key pillars under DBS Treasures: infinite spending rewards, elevated banking privileges, travel access, and lifestyle access.

“Premium today is no longer defined solely by spending power,” said Emily Ip, head of Cards and Unsecured Lending, consumer banking group and wealth management at DBS Hong Kong. “With the DBS Vantage Card, we are extending the value of DBS Treasures beyond wealth management and into the moments that matter.” 

The partnership aims to deliver a differentiated premium proposition, offering exclusive travel privileges and personalised lifestyle benefits for discerning customers and their families, said Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau.

 

DBS Vantage CardDBSVisa Infinite Privilege credit card

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: Benny Cheung and Jolynn Wong
Tech, advanced manufacturers need operational, liquidity resilience for overseas growth: study
FINANCE
16-10-2026 17:59 HKT
From left: Nico Chen and Mark Kong
DBS constructive on China's innovative drug sector, sees Q4 buying chances
FINANCE
15-10-2026 20:05 HKT
Shee Tse Koon expects global capital tol flow faster into Asia.
DBS targets S$1 trillion AUM by 2030
FINANCE
11-10-2026 17:52 HKT
Tan said DBS is committed to helping employees upskill, as jobs evolve with AI.
DBS chief: Hong Kong can bridge China's AI innovation and the world
FINANCE
11-10-2026 17:23 HKT
Gautam Banerjee. DBS
DBS Group appoints Blackstone Singapore chair Gautam Banerjee to boards
FINANCE
01-10-2026 17:51 HKT
(From left) Sebastian Paredes, David Mak, head of human resources, Hospital Authority, and Wilton Kee, attended the check presentation ceremony. DBS
DBS HK, Manulife HK donate $1m to HA to support healthcare workers' mental wellbeing
ESG
28-09-2026 16:33 HKT
Moxy Ying, China and Hong Kong equities strategist, and Dennis Lam, head of research, at DBS (Hong Kong). DBS
China's growth rate to slow to 3 percent, CSI 300 to hit 9,500 by 2040: DBS
FINANCE
24-09-2026 21:07 HKT
Boris Chan. DBS
Over 60 percent feel 'positive' or 'very positive' about HK businesses outlook next year: DBS survey
FINANCE
14-09-2026 15:11 HKT
DBS. REUTERS
Singapore bank DBS posts record profit, raises 2026 guidance
FINANCE
06-08-2026 12:50 HKT
Sebastian Paredes. Photo by Yip Wai-ho
HK 'pivotal' as gateway to North Asia, mainland
FINANCE
20-07-2026 06:00 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.