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FINANCE

China's central bank studies making overnight rate its main policy rate

FINANCE
13 mins ago
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Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo

China's central bank is considering switching its main policy rate to the overnight reverse repurchase rate, state media reported on Monday, in a shift aimed at improving the transmission of monetary policy to support the economy.

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The overnight repo rate would replace the seven-day reverse repo rate, which has served as the main policy benchmark since 2024.

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said the change is part of efforts to refine the central bank's control of short-term interest rates, according to central bank-run Financial News.

"Currently, the interbank overnight repo rate has effectively become the target rate for the PBOC's monetary policy," Pan was quoted as saying at a key financial forum in Beijing.

"It sensitively reflects the supply and demand for short-term liquidity and has shown greater stability in recent years."

The change will make interest rate control more precise, Pan said.

The policy shift gives the PBOC greater control over liquidity conditions and brings its policy framework more in line with global peers.

Central banks such as the US Federal Reserve already use overnight rates as their main policy rates to better anchor the yield curve.

China's 30-year government bond yield fell more than 1 basis point after the announcement.

The PBOC will also widen the range of institutions eligible to use its Standing Lending Facility and set up a liquidity support tool for non-bank financial institutions, Pan said.

The measures are aimed at strengthening liquidity support for non-bank institutions, including insurers and fund managers.

Reuters

PBOCovernight reverse repurchase rate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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