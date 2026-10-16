logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fed's Warsh sees US economic tailwinds, mum on rate-path view

FINANCE
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh attends the Fireside Chat with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF, (not pictured) for the IMF/World Bank 2026 Annual Meetings at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh attends the Fireside Chat with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF, (not pictured) for the IMF/World Bank 2026 Annual Meetings at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh voiced optimism on Friday about US economic strength and surprise about how well global economies have been "hanging in there" amid recent geopolitical shocks, despite tighter monetary policy to fight inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I came out of meetings here yesterday and today and it's hard to be in a discussion with central bankers and not compare notes and hear the same thing about the surge in prices," Warsh said.

With inflation a "common challenge," he said at the 2026 IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, global central banks undertook "a synchronous tightening in monetary policy in most places around the world, and that means there's no free riders."

In the US, he said, "We made very clear that we would deliver price stability, and we removed a dose of accommodation about a month ago," in a reference to the Fed's September interest-rate hike.

NO PREVIEW OF NEED FOR MORE RATE HIKES

But in keeping with his style since taking the reins as Fed chief in May, he gave no preview about whether he feels more interest-rate hikes will be needed, or when.

"I don't prejudge meetings," Warsh added. "I don't believe in saying now what I might do at the meetings that we have in the balance of this year."

Warsh's colleagues at the Fed have not been reticent on their rate-path views.

In recent weeks nearly all said they feel more tightening is probably needed, but most wanted to see more economic data in order to assess the inflation trend, a signal that they were unlikely to deliver a second rate hike this month.

Financial markets have taken those remarks on board and are betting the Fed will wait until December to raise rates.

That remained true even after reports this week showed two different measures of inflation running higher than expected and heading in the wrong direction from the Fed's 2 percent goal.

BROADER ECONOMIC THEMES

Warsh's decision to skirt the near-term policy decision altogether and stick to broader economic themes leaves intact the expectation that the Fed will not hike this month.

He touched on aspects such as the impact of AI, the need to maintain financial stability, and views of US growth and global economic resilience.

"I feel in the United States that the real economy, because of a resiliency that you mentioned, but because of a surge of investment - which isn't just AI: that surge of investment is broadening," Warsh said in a conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

"It means we've got plenty of tailwinds that are giving some strength and durability to this economy ... That sort of momentum is certainly not found everywhere in the world."

Warsh said the global economy was "showing resilience that I'm not sure I would have predicted five or six months ago, given what's happening in geopolitics and hotspots around the world.

"We're seeing common things and we're taking action and I view that as a positive development," he added.

"I believe optimistically, you might think naively, at least in the United States, we're going to come out of this stronger with a more durable economy, more capable of leading the world on economic growth."

Reuters

FedKevin WarshUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Michael Vance, nominee to be an Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research, participates in a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee nominations hearing in Washington, DC, US, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
US holds more secret talks with Myanmar's military-backed rulers in Tokyo, sources say
WORLD
1 hour ago
Agents of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) walk in the neighborhood where US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) resides, after US authorities conducted a raid as part of an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department, in Washington, DC, US, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon.
US probes Omar's decades-old immigration paperwork with eye toward deportation, sources say
WORLD
3 hours ago
A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) logo is pictured on a sign in North Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
KFC picks Coca-Cola as US soda supplier, ditches longtime partner PepsiCo
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A Boeing worker passes by a 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly production line during a media tour of the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Genna Martin/File Photo
US producer prices post largest increase in 4-1/2 years in September
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
Nasdaq nears one-month low as AI stocks slide on debt concerns
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Merchandise is offered for sale in a Neiman Marcus store along the Magnificent Mile on July 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
US retail sales beat expectations in September on higher gasoline prices
FINANCE
17 hours ago
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms young users
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
A Starlink satellite internet system is set up, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Inna Varenytsia/File Photo
Can Europe step in as Ukraine struggles with Starlink and US satellite data?
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP A woman walks through traffic while crossing Enghelab square in central Tehran October 12, 2026, as behind a large anti-Israeli billboard is displayed.
US considers hitting Iran with 'Mother of All Bombs': CNN
WORLD
22 hours ago
The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS/File photo
South Korea official says shifting goalposts could block wartime command transfer from US
WORLD
22 hours ago
HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
NEWS
15-10-2026 13:30 HKT
Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store
NEWS
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.