Nvidia strives to stop supplying chips to customers building unsafe AI, its CEO says

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said in a Bloomberg interview on Thursday that he would stop supplying chips to customers developing unsafe AI software, but believes there is currently no need to be too concerned about such technology.

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Asked whether he would halt supplies to irresponsible developers, Huang said it was a hypothetical question, but that the answer was yes. He would, however, communicate with them first, as Nvidia has limited ability to judge how other companies use its technology.

"Our technology is general-purpose," he said.

Huang noted that concerns about AI safety are among the growing pains of a rapidly expanding industry, but he believes AI software can be controlled and deployed safely.

“Many of the young companies are going through growing pains, and they’re growing incredibly fast.

“There’s an accountability, responsibility that goes along with building companies that they’re just growing into,” he said.

He described some current fears as "self-imposed," as the industry has done a “horrible job” of explaining the benefits of the new technology.

AI itself can be used to protect and help control the technology, he said, urging faster integration of such safeguards into AI systems.

“We should accelerate the development of monitoring technologies, and AI is that monitor. So we should accelerate AI technology,” he said.

