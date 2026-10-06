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FINANCE

Hong Kong's securities industry net profit rises 21pc in H1

FINANCE
47 mins ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong’s securities industry saw net profit grow 21 percent half-on-half to HK$51.7 billion in the first half of this year, fuelled by robust trading activity and growing client participation for securities brokers, data from the Securities and Futures Commission showed on Tuesday.

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From January to June, brokers' total value of transactions jumped 24 percent half-on-half to a record HK$149 trillion, while the number of active clients increased 10 percent to around 5.7 million as of June, according to the latest financial review of the securities industry published by the SFC.

Total income went up by 4 percent compared with that of the second half of 2025, among which trading commission and interest income increased 13 percent to HK$45.4 billion.

In contrast, asset management-related fee income decreased 21 percent to HK$24.4 billion during the period, primarily due to the timing of fee recognition, particularly performance fee income, which was accounted for in December 2025 but not in the first half of 2026.

The net profits of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong participants rose 20 percent to HK$23.7 billion, while Category B brokerages, or medium-sized players by turnover, outperformed with net profits surging 37 percent to HK$12.8 billion.

The first-half average daily turnover on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong reached a record high of HK$283 billion, up 9.3 percent from HK$259 billion in the second half of 2025. The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed at 22,881 as of June 30, down 11 percent from its close at the end of 2025.

The robust first-half performance highlights the Hong Kong market's resilience and its ability to adapt to evolving conditions while maintaining sound financial fundamentals, said Eric Yip Chee-hang, Executive Director of intermediaries of the SFC.

Looking ahead, sustaining high-quality market development will require continued collaboration between the SFC and the industry, Yip added.

SFCsecuritybrokerbrokeagetrading

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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