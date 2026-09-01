Hong Kong shares fall at open amid Middle East escalation

Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday amid the intensified Middle East conflict.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 151 points, or 0.59 percent, to 25,415.

The tech gauge was down 0.62 percent to 4,591.

Tech shares delivered mixed performance. Kuaishou Technology (1024) rose the most among blue chips at open, up 2.58 percent, while Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) slid 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Notably, Z.AI (2513) slipped 4 percent despite a narrowed interim net loss posted a day before.

Rising oil prices lifted oil majors' shares, with CNOOC (0883) advancing 0.6 percent at the open.