logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong shares fall at open amid Middle East escalation

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday amid the intensified Middle East conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 151 points, or 0.59 percent, to 25,415.

The tech gauge was down 0.62 percent to 4,591.

Tech shares delivered mixed performance. Kuaishou Technology (1024) rose the most among blue chips at open, up 2.58 percent, while Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) slid 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Notably, Z.AI (2513) slipped 4 percent despite a narrowed interim net loss posted a day before.

Rising oil prices lifted oil majors' shares, with CNOOC (0883) advancing 0.6 percent at the open.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens lower as Middle East clashes send oil prices up
FINANCE
14 hours ago
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Still No. 2: HK keeps billionaire crown despite recent decline, report shows
FINANCE
14 hours ago
HK government logs $19.6 billion deficit in April to July period
FINANCE
14 hours ago
HKSTP marks 25th anniversary with white paper highlighting HK tops Asian tech growth momentum
NEWS
16 hours ago
A picture shows a huge advertising board for British insuruer Prudential on the top of a building in Hong Kong. AFP
Prudential launches PRUChoice Hong Kong Stay for Hong Kong newcomers
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Hong Kong mortgage approvals fall 11.4 percent to HK$44.8 billion in July
PROPERTY
18 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index inches down at close, MiniMax up 16pc
FINANCE
18 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares down by noon
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.
China's Shenzhen Longsys aims to raise $6.27 bln in Hong Kong listing
FINANCE
31-08-2026 10:36 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares open lower on rate hike concern
FINANCE
31-08-2026 09:57 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
22 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.