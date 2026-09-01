Shein and Mech-Mind Robotics open flat in Hong Kong debut

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China's Shein (0625) and Mech-Mind Robotics (9615) both opened flat in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday.
Shares of Shein and Mech-Mind Robotics stood at HK$48.56 and HK$101.7, respectively.
The fashion giant's retail tranche was oversubscribed by 4.63 times, while the international portion was oversubscribed by 1.59 times.
The robotic firm recorded 3,834.56 times oversubscription in the retail tranche, while its international offering saw 12.39 times oversubscription.