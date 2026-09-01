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FINANCE

Shein and Mech-Mind Robotics open flat in Hong Kong debut

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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This photograph shows clothing labels of e-commerce giant Shein at the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville (BHV) department store in Paris on March 19, 2026. AFP
This photograph shows clothing labels of e-commerce giant Shein at the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville (BHV) department store in Paris on March 19, 2026. AFP

China's Shein (0625) and Mech-Mind Robotics (9615) both opened flat in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday.

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Shares of Shein and Mech-Mind Robotics stood at HK$48.56 and HK$101.7, respectively.

The fashion giant's retail tranche was oversubscribed by 4.63 times, while the international portion was oversubscribed by 1.59 times.

The robotic firm recorded 3,834.56 times oversubscription in the retail tranche, while its international offering saw 12.39 times oversubscription.

SheinMech-Mind RoboticsdebutIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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