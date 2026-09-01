Hong Kong shares down by noon, Kuaishou jumps 5pc

Hong Kong stocks saw losses widen by midday break on Tuesday, while Kuaishou Technology (1024) jumped over 5 percent.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 256 points, or 1 percent, to 25,310 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$133.1 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 0.76 percent to 4,584 points at noon.

Kuaishou shares rose 5.3 percent after it announced the investment from the government-backed China Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund in its Kling AI.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was flat at 3,987 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index fell 0.58 percent to 13,933 points at the midday close.